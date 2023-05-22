SanDisk Extreme SSDs wiping data and failing at alarming rate

Numerous owners of SanDisk’s Extreme and Extreme Pro V2 portable SSDs have reported their drives abruptly wiping data and failing completely in some instances.

Ars Technica reports that the first complaints about the issue started around four months ago.

The publication reported that several Extreme and Extreme Pro V2 2TB and 4TB SSDs owners complained online that they had lost their stored data.

In a Reddit thread warning about the issue, u/ian__ explained it appeared to be caused by a sustained write that results in the complete loss of the filesystem.

“The primary way you will see this is that the drive will unmount and you will not be able to get it to mount again, despite showing up in Disk Utility,” he explained.

“You can sometimes recover it using DiskDrill’s filesystem rebuild, but occasionally that does nothing. It persists with any filesystem type.”

The original post received 188 replies, with numerous users reporting they experienced the same problem.

One user commenting on the thread said that their 2TB Extreme Pro failed only six days after they bought it.

Another stated they posted a story about it on their Instagram account, and nine people responded that they had experienced the same problem.

“This is like the third post I’ve seen across multiple platforms about these drives this week,” a third said.

A fourth user said they had been posting about the problem on Twitter and tagging SanDisk.

They also said they saw posts complaining about the issue with about 30,000–40,000 views and no response from SanDisk.

Several users on the Reddit thread pointed out that the drives recently got significant price cuts on various storefronts.

SanDisk has told Ars Technica that a firmware update for the 4TB drives was coming soon but did not share information on a fix for the 2TB drives.

The affected drives are widely available in South Africa — including from prominent retailers such as Takealot, Makro, Incredible, and Outdoorphoto.

