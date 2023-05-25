Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti South African prices revealed

Several South African online PC hardware stores have published pricing for Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card.

The new GPU was announced alongside the less powerful RTX 4060 last week.

The RTX 4060 Ti boasts roughly 10% average faster performance in rasterized games than its predecessor — the RTX 3060 Ti.

However, the new card features fewer Cuda cores (4,352 vs 4,864) and a smaller memory bus (128-bit vs 256-bit).

On the flip side, it includes support for newer and improved AI upscaling, AV1 encoding, and significantly improved power efficiency.

The latter has not been enough to convince most reviewers, who have largely been disappointed with its performance.

Among them, Linus Tech Tips was surprised to discover that its predecessor — the RTX 3060 Ti — actually offered better performance in some games.

Gamers Nexus has also recommended that buyers stay away from the new card, saying it was one of the worst GPU launches from Nvidia that it has ever covered.

The tech channel lambasted performance declines above 1080p resolution in particular. “It’s just not good enough,” it said in its review conclusion.

Nevertheless, the card’s 40% cheaper price than the RTX 4070, while only being roughly 20% slower, could be enough to convince some Nvidia devotees.

There are two video memory sizes you can get the RTX 4060 Ti in — 8GB GDDR6 or 16GB GDDR6.

At the time of publication, only 8GB cards were available from well-known online PC hardware stores in South Africa.

In the US, the 8GB version has a manufacturer-suggested retail price (MSRP) of $399 (R7,670), excluding VAT. With South Africa’s 15% VAT added, the converted price would be R8,820.

In our comparison of the earliest South African prices, Wootware offered the cheapest cards overall, with the Palit and Zotac 8GB dual-fan models selling for R9,699 and R9,999, respectively.

That works out to a price difference with the US MSRP of R879 to R1,179, which is remarkably low considering shipping and foreign exchange costs still have to be accounted for.

However, the dual-fan Palit and Zotac RTX 3060 Ti cards, with similar performance, currently cost R8,399 and R8,799 from the same store.

Wootware also had the lowest price for an MSI card, with the 8GB Ventus 3X going for R11,799.

Other brand options were Gigabyte and Asus, while the stores also had several incoming cards listed without pricing.

The table below shows the prices for the RTX 4060 Ti from Dreamware Tech, Progenix, Titan Ice, and Wootware.

GeForce RTX 4060 Ti prices Model Dreamware Tech Progenix Titan Ice Wootware Asus GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Dual OC 8GB — — — R11,799 Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Aero OC 8GB R12,199 R12,254 — — Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Eagle OC 8GB R11,829 R11,526 — — Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Gaming OC 8GB R11,949 R11,890 — — MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Gaming X Trio 8GB R13,999 — R13,999 (out of stock) R12,799 MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 3X 8GB R12,999 — R12,999 (out of stock) R11,799 Palit GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Dual 8GB — — — R9,699 Zotac GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Twin Edge 8GB — — — R9,999

Now read: SanDisk Extreme SSDs wiping data and failing at alarming rate