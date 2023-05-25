AMD unveils budget-friendly RX 7600 graphics card

AMD announced its new entry-level Radeon RX 7600 graphics card on Wednesday.

The GPU succeeds the RX 6600 and is specifically targeting gamers who want to play recent popular games at a 1080p resolution with over 60 frames per second.

It boasts 32 of AMD’s latest RDNA 3 compute units and 32MB of second-generation Infinity-Cache.

The card’s clock operates at around 2,250MHz during gaming and can boost up to 2,655MHz.

For increased performance in ray-tracing and AI upscaling, it also packs second-generation ray-tracing accelerators and AI compute units.

Content creators will also benefit from its hardware AV1 encoding support.

AMD provided a breakdown of average frame rates that gamers should expect in various popular games at their maxed-out or high settings.

Apex: Legends — 178fps

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 — 108fps

Dead Island 2 — 123fps

Fortnite — 125fps

Hogwarts: Legacy — 82fps

The Last of Us Part I (High) — 62fps

Overwatch 2 — 215fps

Resident Evil 4 — 77fps

Rocket League — 374fps

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (High) — 76fps

AMD compared its latest entry-level graphics card with its last-gen competitor from Nvidia, the GeForce RTX 3060, in the following chart.

Out of the gates, the RX 7600 is up against some serious competition in the entry-level segment.

Its manufacturer-suggested retail price (MSRP) is $269 (R5,195), excluding taxes, foreign exchange fees, and other costs.

That makes it only slightly cheaper than Nvidia’s RTX 4060, which was announced last week with an MSRP of $299 (R5,771).

While reviews for that card are yet to be published, it is expected to offer performance on par with AMD’s RX 6700 XT.

Based on that assumption, the Radeon RX 7600 should not be able to match the RTX 4060 in performance.

However, benchmarks by Gamers Nexus have shown that the higher-end RTX 4060 Ti only offers around a 10% performance gain over the RX 7600 at 1080p resolution in some games.

In addition, the RX 7600 regularly beats the RTX 3060 12GB and outpaces its predecessor.

It also traded blows with the Intel Arc A750 and A770, which have MSRPs $20 cheaper and $80 more expensive, respectively.

The table below shows how the specifications of the AMD Radeon RX 7600, Nvidia RTX 4060, and AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT compare.

RX 7600 vs RX 6700 XT Component AMD Radeon RX 7600 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

(close to expected RTX 4060 performance) Compute units 32 40 Ray accelerators 32 40 Stream processors 2,048 2,560 Texture Units 128 160 Game Frequency 2,250MHz 2,424MHz Boost Frequency 2,655MHz 2,581MHz Transistor Count 13.3 billion 17.2 billion Video memory 8GB GDDR6 12GB GDDR6 Memory Speed Up to 18Gbps Up to 16Gbps Memory Interface 128-bit 192-bit Memory Bandwidth Up to 288GB/s Up to 384GB/s Cache 32MB 96MB Typical Board Power 165W 230W MSRP or current price $269 $349

