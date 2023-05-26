Great prices for AMD RX 7600 budget-friendly graphics card in South Africa

Three major online PC hardware stores in South Africa have published pricing for AMD’s new entry-level Radeon RX 7600 graphics card.

The successor to the RX 6600 is intended for maintaining 60 frames per second or higher at 1080p resolution in recent popular titles.

It features 32 of AMD’s latest RDNA 3 compute units, 32MB of second-generation Infinity-Cache, and a boost clock speed that can go up to 2,655MHz.

It also boasts new ray-tracing accelerators and AI compute units. The latter will improve performance when playing with FidelityFX Super Resolution enabled.

Of importance for content creators is that the card supports hardware-accelerated AV1 video encoding.

The image below shows the average frame rates that RX 7600 owners can expect in some popular games at their maxed-out or high settings.

When comparing performance to other budget-oriented cards on the market, the RX 7600 beats the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB at 1080p in many recent games.

It also delivers nearly double the performance of the still-popular GTX 1660 Ti.

Evetech, Wootware, and Progenix are among the online South African PC retailers that have published pricing for the RX 7600.

The most affordable option is the XFX Radeon RX 7600 SWFT210 Core, which sells for R6,299 on Wootware and R6,399 on Evetech.

Those prices are remarkable considering the RX7600’s US MSRP of $269, which currently convert to R5,272 at the time of writing, excluding VAT.

With 15% VAT included, the price goes up to R6,063. That does not factor in shipping costs, import taxes, and a reasonable profit margin.

The table below summarises the prices of the RX 7600 cards available from Evetech, Progenix, and Wootware at the time of publication.

GeForce RTX 4060 Ti prices Model Evetech Progenix Wootware XFX Radeon RX 7600 SWFT210 Core R6,399 — R6,299 XFX Radeon RX 7600 Speedster CoQICK308 Black 8GB R6,799 — R6,599 Saphire Pulse Radeon RX 7600 Gaming 8GB R6,599 — — Gigabyte Radeon RX 7600 Gaming OC 8GB — R7,886 —

If you are in the market for a graphics card, now might be a very good time to buy one.

While the rand has tanked against the dollar in recent weeks, some local retailers are sitting on stock of cards that were bought when the currency was performing much better.

Given the small difference between the US and South African prices for some versions of the RX 7600, it is likely that the retailers above are benefiting from distributors’ forward exchange contracts.

Forward cover lets importers get a fixed currency exchange rate from a bank within certain parameters — for example, for a specific shipment or a set maximum amount.

This comes at a price, but is extremely useful to guard against the rand nosediving like it did this week following the Reserve Bank’s rate hike.

However, once the stock of hardware effectively bought at old currency exchange rates runs out, the prices could balloon as new shipments come in at higher exchange rates.

