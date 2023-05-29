Acer testing RTX 4090 with built-in water cooling

Acer is testing an internally cooled version of the Predator GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, featuring a complete liquid-colling system under the two axial fans, according to a teardown video from Steve Burke of Gamers Nexus.

Beneath the fans sits a 22mm-thick, 227mm-long finned cooling radiator, with a rectangular block below it which mates with the copper graphics processing unit (GPU) contact.

“The cold plate has a protruding copper brick that comes out to contact the GPU core,” Burke noted.

He pointed out that this is similar to EVGA designs and allows for more precise machining of the component to achieve greater flatness.

This copper cooling plate extends over the GPU’s video RAM chips, which are all secured to the radiator above it.

Acer’s design also features a single 12VHPWR power connecter, a tri-slot bracket, and unobstructed venting along the entire length of the PCB.

Burke also briefly showed off Acer’s version of a flagship AMD GPU. However, he couldn’t give much detail because the unit is still far earlier in development than the RTX 4090.

What we can tell is the Acer-designed AMD unit sports a triple axial fan, vertical exhaust, and a dual eight-pin power connector. It also appears to be similar in size to the Nvidia unit.

“Acer’s plan is to try and move towards more stand-alone video cards,” said Burke.

However, he warned that Nvidia hadn’t approved Acer to be one of its board partners as of the making of his video.