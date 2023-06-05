Apple unveils updated Mac Studio and Mac Pro — with R38,500 and R134,800 starting prices

Apple has announced an updated Mac Studio compact computer with two more powerful M2 chips and its first Mac Pro rack-mountable and tower desktop with Apple Silicon.

Apple senior vice president of Hardware Engineering John Ternus said the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro were the most powerful Macs the company has ever made.

The latest Mac Studio is described as a “performance powerhouse” and will be offered with either the M2 Max or M2 Ultra chips.

Apple said the M2 Max offered 50% faster performance than the previous-generation Mac Studio.

It has 12 CPU cores, up to a 38-core GPU, and a maximum of 96GB unified memory that supports 400GB/s of memory bandwidth.

The M2 Max version boasts up to four times the performance of the fastest Intel-based 27-inch iMac.

The more powerful M2 Ultra model increased that difference to six times.

The M2 Ultra is a new chip that can support up to 24 CPU cores, a 76-core GPU, and 192GB of unified memory boasting 800GB/s memory bandwidth.

Both the M2 Max and M2 Ultra models feature higher-bandwidth HDMI to support 8K resolution at up to 240Hz refresh rates.

The M2 Ultra chip can drive over 100 million pixels across up to six Pro Display XDR monitors.

The new Mac Studios retain the original model’s design, with four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10Gbps Ethernet port, an HDMI port, two USB-A and two USB-C ports, and an SD card slot.

However, wireless connectivity has been upgraded to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

In the US, the new Mac Studio is now available to order at $1,999 (R38,506, excl. VAT) for general customers and $1,799 (R34,654) for students and educational institutions.

Local pricing and availability remain to be confirmed.

Below are more details about the specifications of the 2023 Mac Studio.

The first Mac Pro with Apple Silicon is also the last Apple product to transition away from Intel.

It keeps the same “cheese-grater” design as the 2019 version.

Its significant improvement also comes on the inside — with a chip upgrade to the M2 Ultra.

Apple said this offered up to three times faster performance than the previous-generation Intel-powered model.

However, the changes are not limited to the internals, with the Mac Pro getting eight Thunderbolt 4 ports, six on the rear and two on top — double the previous number.

In addition, it offers seven PCIe gen4 expansion slots to offer up to twice the speeds for digital signal processing cards, serial digital interface I/O cards, or additional network and storage components.

In other areas, the upgrades are the same as on the Mac Studio M2 Ultra.

That includes two higher-bandwidth HDMI ports supporting up to [email protected], output on up to six Pro Display XDRs, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3.

The new Mac Pro in its tower enclosure will start at $6,999 (R134,796) in the US for general customers and $6,599 (R127,092) for students and educators.

The rack configuration starts at $7,499 (R144,426) for general users and $6,999 (R134,796) for the education sector.

The infographic below summarizes the 2023 Mac Pro with Apple Silicon announcement.