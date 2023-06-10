Graphics card sales plummet to lowest level in decades — but there is good news for Intel

Market analysis by Jon Peddie Research found that shipments of desktop graphics cards during the first quarter of 2023 were at their worst level in several decades.

Approximately 6.3 million add-in board (AIB) graphics cards were shipped between January and March 2023, 12.6% fewer than in the last quarter of 2022.

Over the past ten years, the average decline between the last quarter of the previous year and the first quarter of the following year was 4.9%, showing the market is currently in a significant downturn.

It was also 38.2% fewer shipments than in the same period last year and the lowest in decades, according to historical data.

When it comes to GPU manufacturers, the two biggest players — AMD and Nvidia — both recorded declines.

AMD shipped roughly 7.5% fewer cards than in the last quarter of 2022, while Nvidia’a shipments shrunk by 15.2%.

Despite the difference, Nvidia continued to lead in terms of market share — accounting for 84% of cards shipped.

However, its market share still declined from about 86%, while Intel gained 2% thanks to a bump in Arc A750 and A770 sales.

The graph below shows how the GPU market share of AMD, Intel, and Nvidia changed between Q1 2022, Q4 2022, and Q1 2023.

JPR founder and president Jon Peddie said the downturn reflected the overall decline in the PC market due to inflation concerns and retrenchments.

Consumers also went for older cards that were marked down as suppliers tried to reduce inventory.

Peddie expects that sales of newer cards will only pick up in the third quarter of 2023.

“Q2 is traditionally a down quarter, and the year won’t be any different, but probably not as severe as might be expected,” said Peddie.

JPR analyst C. Robert Dow said the second half of 2023 promised to be “brighter”.

“AMD reported that channel sales grew sequentially for the Radeon 6000 and Radeon 7000 series GPUs,” said Dow.

“Intel, once again, committed to their next-generation Battlemage family of GPUs, bringing more competition into the gaming add-in board market, and Nvidia released its first x60 series add-in board in the Ada Lovelace family.”

“The x60 series line of AIBs are traditionally Nvidia’s most popular with gamers,” said Dow.

However, it remains to be seen whether critics and gamers are more receptive to the base RTX 4060, as the RTX 4060 Ti has generally been rejected for its marginal performance improvements.

Now read: AMD Ryzen 8000 launch date revealed