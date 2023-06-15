New MacBook Air and Mac Studio prices in South Africa

Apple’s new 15-inch MacBook Air and M2-powered compact Mac Studio desktop computers are now available to order from Apple Premium Resellers in South Africa, like iStore and Digicape.

Apple first unveiled the new Macs during the opening of WWDC 2023 on 5 June 2023.

The company said its new MacBook Air was the thinnest 15-inch laptop on the market and offered 12 times the performance of an Intel-based MacBook Air.

Instead of the 13.6-inch screen of its older (and smaller) brother, it boasts a 15.3-inch display.

The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip starts at R30,999 for a model with 256GB storage and 8GB unified memory.

In the US, this model is priced at $1,299 (R23,888), excluding VAT.

The older 13-inch model with the same chip, storage, and memory currently sells for R24,999 from the iStore.

For the same price as the 15-inch model above, you can opt for the 13-inch model with 16GB memory. The 15-inch unit is not available with more memory.

The only other 15-inch model comes with 512GB storage and is priced at R35,999, R3,000 more than the equivalent 13-inch unit.

The updated Mac Studios feature either the M2 Max or M2 Ultra chips.

Described as a “performance powerhouse”, the M2 Max unit boasts 50% faster performance than the M1 Max model. Apple also claims it is four times faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac.

The M2 Ultra model offers up to six times the latter’s performance.

The new Mac Studios keep the original model’s design, but their chip upgrades allow both versions to support higher-bandwidth HDMI with up to 8K output at 240Hz.

Wireless connectivity has also been upgraded to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The Mac Studio M2 Max with 12 CPU cores and 30 GPU cores, 512GB storage, and 32GB unified memory is available to order from iStore for R48,399.

The M1 Max version featuring 10 CPU cores and 24 GPU cores with the same storage and memory, is selling for R45,499. In the US, this model is priced at $1,999 (R36,710, excluding VAT).

The higher-end Mac Studio with M2 Ultra packing 24 CPU cores and 60 GPU cores, 1TB storage, and 64GB memory will set you back a hefty R96,999, which is actually R1,000 cheaper than its predecessor.

The table below shows the prices of the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 and Mac Studio M2 models available from iStore.

Configuration Price 15-inch MacBook Air Apple M2 chip (8-core CPU; 10-core GPU); 256GB SSD; 8GB unified memory R30,999 Apple M2 chip (8-core CPU; 10-core GPU); 512GB SSD; 8GB unified memory R35,999 Mac Studio M2 Apple M2 Max chip (12-core CPU; 30-core GPU); 512GB SSD; 32GB unified memory R48,399 Apple M2 Ultra chip (24-core CPU; 60-core GPU); 1TB SSD; 64GB unified memory R96,999

