What’s Next — Dell Technologies’ Tony Bartlett discusses their new PowerEdge servers

In this episode of What’s Next, Tony Bartlett — Dell Technologies Director of Data Centre Compute for the SADC Region — meets with Aki Anastasiou to discuss Dell Technologies’ new PowerEdge servers.

Bartlett has worked at Dell Technologies for over 16 years and has a comprehensive knowledge of the brand’s solutions.

Prior to joining Dell Technologies, Bartlett worked at Tiger Brands, where he held positions such as Group Technology Architect and Divisional IT Manager.

Across his nearly 30 years of industry experience, Bartlett has cultivated a deep passion for the data centre sector and how it is constantly changing to keep up with new demands.

This has led to him being an active member of the local technology community, frequently taking part in industry events and spearheading thought leadership initiatives.

The interview

In this episode of What’s Next, Tony Bartlett discusses why Dell Technologies chose to power its new PowerEdge servers with 4th-generation AMD EPYC processors.

He outlines the performance improvements these processors provide over previous generations and how this upgrade helps with the servers’ primary use cases.

Bartlett then explains how Dell Technologies has made it easier for companies to manage its new PowerEdge servers, highlighting their focus on simplifying the implementation of a Zero Trust approach.

Smart Flow and OpenManage are also discussed, and Bartlett explains how these technologies are crucial for reducing carbon emissions.

The full interview with Tony Bartlett is below.