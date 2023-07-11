Chinese smuggler caught with 15kg of CPUs strapped to his body

Chinese border officials have caught at least two people attempting to smuggle SSDs and CPUs from Macau to mainland China in the past week, Tom’s Hardware reports.

The publication cited several Chinese news outlets that picked up on the two incidents.

In the first instance, a man who tried to sneak through 420 M.2 SSDs worth about HK$258,000 (R616,355) was apprehended at Gongbei Port, a popular option for hardware traffickers.

The perpetrator had tried to conceal the SSDs by strapping them around his body, a common method used by several traffickers that were previously caught.

Given the value of the drives, Tom’s Hardware speculated they were possibly 1TB or 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

A few days later, another smuggler was caught at Qingmao Port in what could be the biggest on-person smuggling feat yet reported, at least in terms of payload weight.

In this case, officials became suspicious of the perpetrator as he walked with an abnormal posture.

After searching him, they found he was carrying 306 CPUs strapped around his waist and taped to his legs.

CPUs typically weigh around 50g, which means the total weight of his contraband would have been over 15kg, not accounting for the paper and packaging material.

Although the brand or type of processors smuggled remains to be confirmed, Tom’s Hardware suggested they could be from the AMD Ryzen 7000 series due to their “octopus” Integrated Heat Spreader.

These incidents follow several others where smugglers have been caught at border posts trying to bring goods into mainland China without paying duties.

China has a flourishing grey market for PC hardware, where perpetrators can make greater profit margins on smuggled tech sold on reseller platforms.

