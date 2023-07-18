Most affordable curved monitors in South Africa — prices from R2,998

Curved monitors offer several benefits over their flat alternatives, and South Africans can buy one from R2,998.

Using a curved monitor lets your eyes cover a larger field of view for a more immersive experience, whether working, gaming, or streaming video.

MyBroadband found some of the most affordable curved monitors available in South Africa from brands like Samsung, Dell, MSI, AOC, and ViewSonic.

The cheapest option was Samsung’s 24-inch FHD curved monitor with support for AMD FreeSync for R2,998.

The monitor features Samsung’s Eye-Saver mode, 1800R screen curvature, a four-millisecond response time, and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Samsung’s 27-inch model from the same line-up takes second place, offering similar specs to the 24-inch unit using a larger panel.

It is available through Takealot for R3,999.

Those more interested in a curved monitor designed for gaming will have to fork out a bit more.

The 24-inch MSI Optix curved gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate is available for R4,466 from Wootware.

It features 1500R screen curvature, a Full HD (FHD) resolution, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium.

South African gamers can get a refresh rate of up to 165Hz for just over R200 more. Wootware is selling Dell’s 165Hz, 1500R curved gaming monitor for R4,667.

It also features support for AMD FreeSync Premium and an FHD resolution.

The largest monitors listed both measure 32 inches. Makro is selling Samsung’s 32-inch curved LED monitor for R4,999.

The monitor offers a 60Hz refresh rate, which gamers should carefully consider before buying.

However, gaming enthusiasts can get ViewSonic’s 32-inch FHD curved gaming monitor for R5,634 from Wootware.

It features a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, with an FHD resolution and support for AMD FreeSync.

Wootware sells AOC’s 27-inch curved gaming monitor for R5,599 if you want a higher-resolution display.

It offers a WQHD resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, support for AMD FreeSync Premium, and 1000R screen curvature.

Some of the cheapest curved monitors available to South African customers are listed with pricing below.

Samsung 24-inch FHD FreeSync 1800R Curved Monitor — R2,998 (Takealot)

Samsung 27-inch FHD FreeSync 1800R Curved Monitor — R3,999 (Takealot)



MSI Optix 23.6-inch FHD 144Hz FreeSync Premium 1500R Curved Gaming Monitor — R4,466 (Wootware)

Dell 23.6-inch FHD 165Hz FreeSync Premium 1500R Curved Gaming Desktop Monitor — R4,667 (Wootware)

Samsung 32-inch Curved LED Monitor — R4,999 (Makro)

Dell 27-inch WQHD 165Hz FreeSync Premium 1500R Curved Gaming Desktop Monitor — R5,499 (Wootware)

MSI Optix 27-inch FHD 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor — R5,589 (Dreamware Tech)

AOC 27-inch WQHD 165Hz FreeSync Premium 1000R Curved Gaming Desktop Monitor — R5,599 (Wootware)

Viewsonic 32-inch 165Hz Curved FHD Gaming FreeSync Monitor — R5,634 (GeeWiz)

Samsung 24-inch FHD 144Hz FreeSync Curved Gaming Monitor — R5,999 (Takealot)

