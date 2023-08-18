Cheapest 4K monitors in South Africa

Computer users in South Africa can buy a 4K-resolution monitor from R6,189, a MyBroadband comparison has found.

Ultra-high definition (UHD) or 4K-resolution displays offer a crisper picture than their full HD, 1440p, and quad HD counterparts.

MyBroadband browsed the product catalogues of several prominent tech retailers in South Africa, including Takealot, Evetech, RebelTech, and Wootware, to find the most affordable 4K-resolution monitors.

According to CGDirector, at a resolution of at least 3,840×2,160 pixels, 4K resolution displays offer more than double the number of pixels offered by quad HD (QHD) panels.

Compared to full HD (FHD) displays, 4K panels have approximately four times the number of pixels.

In terms of raw pixel numbers, 4K displays have nearly 8.3 million pixels, compared to around 3.7 million and 2.1 million in QHD and FHD displays, respectively.

The cheapest UHD screen we found is LG’s 27-inch 4K monitor (model 27UL500-W) for R6,189 from Wootware. It features a 60Hz refresh rate, 300cd/m² of brightness, and a five-millisecond (ms) response time.

It is the most affordable by some margin, with the next cheapest option costing R1,659 more.

Dell’s 27-inch 4K monitor (model S2722QC) is available for R7,848, also from Wootware, and despite having slightly higher brightness and a marginally faster response time, it offers similar specs to the LG.

Shoppers in South Africa can grab Samsung’s S8 32-inch UHD monitor for R7,249 from Evetech. It features a 60Hz refresh rate, 300cd/m² of brightness, and a five-millisecond response time.

The only curved option listed is Dell’s 31.5-inch UHD monitor (model S3221QS), which South Africans can get for R8,585 from Takealot.

Its refresh rate tops out at 60Hz, and it ties for the lowest response time of the lot at four milliseconds. The display has a typical brightness figure of 300cd/m².

LG’s 31.5-inch VA UHD monitor (model 32UN550-W) is the most expensive option rounding out this list.

GeeWiz sells the monitor for R8,854, and it features a similar response time to the Dell S3221QS at four milliseconds.

The LG 31.5-inch VA UHD monitor offers a refresh rate of up to 60Hz and the highest typical brightness of the lot at 350cd/m².

Five of the cheapest 4K monitors available in South Africa are listed with prices below. We only considered monitors that were in stock at the respective stores.

LG 27-inch UHD monitor (27UL500-W) — R6,189 (Wootware)

Dell 27-inch 4K monitor (210-BBRQ S2722QC) — R7,848 (Wootware)

Samsung S8 32-inch UHD monitor — R7,249 (Evetech)

Dell 31.5-inch 4K monitor (S3221QS) — R8,585 (Takealot)

LG 31.5-inch VA UHD monitor (32UN550-W) — R8,854 (GeeWiz)