Beware buying SanDisk and Western Digital portable SSDs

Several SanDisk and Western Digital portable SSDs have continued to delete data and fail at an alarming rate, Ars Technica reports.

At the time of publication, the impacted drives were sold by several prominent retailers in South Africa — including Takealot, Makro, iStore, HiFi Corp, and FirstShop.

Three months ago, Ars Technica reported on the issue after spotting Reddit and SanDisk forum threads with numerous complaints from customers who had lost their data.

In certain cases, the drives completely failed and were rendered useless. At that point in time, the reports had been streaming in for at least four months.

Things seem to have worsened since, despite parent company Western Digital rolling out a firmware update which it claimed resolved the issue.

Ars Technica criticised the company for its meagre response to the issue, in which it failed to answer most of the questions the publication sent and excluded certain models affected by the problem from its list of impacted units.

“We addressed this firmware issue in the manufacturing process, and we can confirm that the issue is not impacting currently shipping products,” Western Digital stated.

The company said the models included were the following:

SanDisk Extreme Portable 4TB (SDSSDE61-4T00)

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 4TB (SDSSDE81-4T00)

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 2TB (SDSSDE81-2T00)

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 1TB (SDSSDE81-1T00)

Western Digital My Passport 4TB (WDBAGF0040BGY)

However, Ars Technica had seen two 2TB SanDisk Extreme SSDs fail over the past few months.

The issue has impacted and frustrated journalists at several other tech publications — including The Verge and PetaPixel.

In The Verge’s case, a replacement SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD lost 3TB of data after their drive became unreadable.

That drive was a replacement sent by Western Digital for a previous model that had also failed and caused the loss of 4TB of data.

The fact that the same publication had received two faulty drives is a major red flag.

The Verge recommended that buyers avoid the SanDisk and WD portable SSDs for the time being.

PetaPixel reported that one of its staff members lost data on a SanDisk Pro-G40, which was previously not known to be impacted by the problem.

Meanwhile, the Reddit and SanDisk forums have been inundated with more complaints from users whose drives became inoperable despite installing the supposed firmware fix.

