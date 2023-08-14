Apple’s new in-house chips — up to 32 CPU and 80 GPU cores

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has revealed the specifications of and his expectations for Apple’s upcoming family of in-house chips — the M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max, and M3 Ultra.

Using Apple’s developer logs, Gurman outlined his expectations for which Macs will receive the different variations of the M3 chip.

“We’re now able to map out Apple’s M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max and M3 Ultra chips based on developer logs,” said Gurman.

“I can paint a fairly clear picture of the M3 Mac road map.”

The base M3 chip features an eight-core CPU comprising four performance and four efficiency cores, and ten GPU cores.

These specs ramp up significantly, with the top configuration of the high-end M3 Ultra packing 32 CPU and 80 GPU cores.

The CPU comprises 24 performance and eight efficiency cores.

Gurman also expects Apple to offer new memory options with its upcoming Mac computers.

“The MacBook Pros in testing include 36 gigabytes and 48 gigabytes, suggesting some possible new options,” he said.

“Right now, MacBook Pros can be ordered with 16-, 32-, 64- and 96-gigabyte configurations.”

According to Gurman, Apple could launch M3-powered Macs at its October launch event, despite having already unveiled several at its Worldwide Developer Conference in June.

However, the event will likely be too soon for the Cupertino-based tech giant to launch high-end MacBook Pros or desktops.

He said Apple fans can expect to see the next iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro announced in October.

The specifications of Apple’s upcoming M3 family of chips are summarised in the table below.

Apple’s upcoming M3 processors (Bloomberg) Chip CPU cores GPU cores Macs to use the chip M3 8 10 Base MacBook Pro; 13-inch MacBook Air; 15-inch MacBook Air; Mac mini; iMac. M3 Pro 12 (base configuration)

14 (top configuration) 18 (base configuration)

20 (top configuration) 14-inch MacBook Pro; 16-inch MacBook Pro; Mac mini. M3 Max 16 (both configurations) 32 (base configuration)

40 (top configuration) 14-inch MacBook Pro; 16-inch MacBook Pro; Mac Studio. M3 Ultra 32 (both configurations) 64 (base configuration)

80 (top configuration) Mac Studio; Mac Pro*. *It is unclear whether Apple will continue to produce the Mac Pro. However, according to Gurman, the Mac Pro will feature the M3 Ultra “if Apple continues making those”.

