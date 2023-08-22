Western Digital sued over “worthless” SanDisk SSDs

Multiple parties have filed three separate lawsuits against storage hardware manufacturer Western Digital (WD) over the worryingly high failure rates of its SanDisk portable SSDs.

All three cases are seeking class-action certification, suggesting that the lawyers behind them believe numerous disgruntled users have experienced the issue.

Ars Technica first reported on the complaints of multiple SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD and WD My Passport users in a Reddit thread and SanDisk support forums in May 2023.

From at least December 2022, users have experienced complete data losses and, in some cases, saw their months-old drives fail entirely and become unusable.

Although Western Digital attempted to address the problem with a firmware update, it did not seem to help.

In the past few months, journalists at several well-known tech publications — including Ars Technica, The Verge, and PetaPixel— suffered data losses and drive failures.

In one unfortunate The Verge employee’s case, the replacement drive that SanDisk provided him with also failed.

A MyBroadband forum member also said his 1TB drive failed after four months of use, and he returned it to Takealot for evaluation in May 2023.

He is yet to receive a response from the online retailer.

Other stores in South Africa that also sell the drives include Incredible, HiFi Corp, FirstShop, and iStore.

Two of the lawsuits cite some of the aforementioned cases while also bringing several as-yet unreported instances to light.

The lawsuits label the drives as “worthless” and explain that WD’s 30-day return and five-year warranty policies did not provide remedies for lost data.

They seek financial compensation and demand that WD stop selling the drives.

The company has also been heavily criticised for its apparent lacklustre response to the widespread reports.

WD has seemingly refused to even admit there is a problem, only stating that some of its drives could “unexpectedly disconnect from a computer” in the firmware update’s notes.

“We believe the case is strong, that WD’s response to the issue has been delayed, inadequate, and incomplete, and we believe people are continuing to purchase defective SSDs based on misleading information Western Digital has provided,” lawyer Ian Sloss told Ars Technica.

The list of models alleged to be affected by the data loss and high failures are listed below:

SanDisk Extreme Portable 500GB

SanDisk Extreme Portable 1TB

SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB

SanDisk Extreme Portable 4TB

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 1TB

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 2TB

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 4TB

Western Digital My Passport 500GB

Western Digital My Passport 1TB

Western Digital My Passport 4TB

