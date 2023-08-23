BCX co-founder appointed to Mustek board

Mustek has appointed Isaac Mophatlane as a non-executive director, effective 1 September 2023.

Mophatlane co-founded BCX and served as its group CEO after his twin brother Benjamin died in June 2014 amid acquisition negotiations with Telkom.

Telkom announced plans to acquire BCX in May 2014, and the deal closed in August 2015.

“Isaac started his career at Software Connexion and soon became the youngest director on the board of a listed company,” Mustek said in a statement to shareholders.

“Together with his late brother, Benjamin, Isaac co-founded BCX (then known as Business Connection) in 1996.”

In 2004, the company merged with Comparex Africa, and Mophatlane served as head of public sector client engagement.

“Isaac also fulfilled the roles of Group Executive: Innovation and Group Executive: Smart Office Connexion before becoming Group Chief Executive Officer of BCX following the passing of Benjamin.”

Mophatlane co-founded the Randvest Group in 2017, a South African, majority black-owned, diversified investment holding company.

“Isaac has a depth of experience in building a business from a small company to a large, listed entity with operations across multiple countries, both in Africa and abroad,” Mustek said.

“He has an extensive network in the ICT, Financial Services, and Retail industries in several African countries.”

Mophatlane currently serves as an independent non-executive director on the board of Pepkor Holdings Limited and is a member of the Pepkor Human Resources and Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

He previously served as an independent non-executive director on the board of Exxaro Resources Limited and was a member of the Exxaro Audit Committee, the Social and Ethics Committee and the Investment Committee.

“Isaac is a non-executive director on the boards of several of Randvest’s investments and is also deputy non-executive chairman of the Catholic Education Investment Company.”

