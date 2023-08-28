Early Apple computer ad handwritten by Steve Jobs sells for R3.3 million

A draft for an advert for the Apple I computer, handwritten by Steve Jobs, has sold at auction for $175,759 (R3.3 million).

According to the RR Auction listing, the piece of paper was expected to fetch only $30,000 (R560,349). However, the final bid was nearly six times higher than the anticipated price.

“Historic early advertising draft for the ‘Apple Computer-1,’ written entirely in the hand of ‘Steven Jobs’ in 1976, including two Polaroids of the working prototype, photographed at The Byte Shop and annotated by Jobs,” the listing reads.

The ad includes a brief description of the computer:

All Power Supplies, 8K bytes of RAM (16 pin 4K dynamic), full crt terminal—input: ASC11 Keybd, output: composite vidio [sic], fully expandable to 65K via edge connector, 58 ic’s which includes 16 for 8K ram!! Monitor software (for 2 proms on board (256 bytes) included.

Jobs concludes the ad draft by quoting a price of $75 for “board only + manual, a real deal”.

According to Apple historian Corey Cohen, the tech specs of the handwritten advertising draft closely match the Apple I’s original advert, which first appeared in the July 1976 issue of Interface Magazine.

“This first marketing blitz granted Apple the requisite funding to evolve from ‘two guys in a garage’ to two of the most influential figures of the late 20th century,” the auction listing reads.