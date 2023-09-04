Lenovo unveils R56,000 glasses-free 3D monitor

Lenovo revealed its first glasses-free 4K 3D monitor at Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) 2023 in Berlin, Notebook Check reports.

Targetted mainly at content creators, the Lenovo ThinkVision 27 3D uses switchable lenticular lenses in combination with real-time eye tracking to create a sense of depth and stereo vision.

The monitor supports 4K resolution in 2D mode, while 3D mode offers up to 2,160 x 1,920 pixels.

The monitor projects two images the eyes perceive at slightly different angles, producing a 3D effect.

It features an IPS display with a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and a 40-degree field of view from 60 to 100cm. Both modes achieve a typical brightness of around 310 nits.

Lenovo says the monitor has 99% DCI-P3, 99% Adobe RGB, and 100% sRGB coverage and that it is calibrated for an average Delta E of less than two in the DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB spectra.

With a 60Hz refresh rate, users will get 30Hz per eye when viewing in 3D.

Regarding connectivity, the monitor features two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, one USB Type-C, and an RJ45 ethernet port.

The USB Hub accommodates up to 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C upstream and 5x USB 3.2 Gen1 downstream, with a power delivery of up to 100 watts.

Lenovo recommends at least an Intel Core i5-7500, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050, 16 GB RAM, and Windows 10 64-bit to run the 3D monitor.

It will go on sale in February 2024 for $2.999 (R56,400 excl. VAT and duties).