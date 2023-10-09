Lenovo launching Android-powered PCs with up to Core i9 processors

Computer manufacturer Lenovo will offer four desktop machines powered by the Android operating system.

Lenovo said Android was already a popular edge device OS and becoming increasingly common on enterprise-dedicated systems.

According to a report by 451 Research, Android accounted for 41% of the device estates of surveyed enterprises, followed by Microsoft Windows (26%), Apple iOS (24%), and Linux (8%).

“Organisations running a significant portion of their device fleets on Android report the primary reasons they use Android are its lower total cost of ownership, strong platform and app developer tools, and its robust security features,” Lenovo said.

However, Google does not provide a version of Android optimised for PCs. Instead, it offers its web-centric ChromeOS for Chromebooks.

To build Android PCs, Lenovo has signed a reseller agreement with Esper Device Management, which makes custom versions of Android that can run on enterprise PCs with x86 or Arm hardware.

“This agreement will benefit customers in the retail, hospitality, and healthcare industries as they can benefit from cutting-edge Lenovo hardware along with the ability to deploy the devices immediately and start monitoring and controlling remotely with Esper’s offering,” Lenovo said.

The first Android-powered Lenovo system will be the ThinkCentre M70a 3rd Gen, which can also be configured with Windows 11 and Linux.

This all-in-one touchscreen boasts up to a 12th-gen Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD.

With Esper Foundation for Android support, it will feature “enterprise-ready” Android 11 with customisable branding, peripheral compatibility, quarterly security updates, and a minimum three years of support.

Other Android-powered Lenovo workstations to be added by the end of 2023 are the ThinkCentre M70q, M90n-1 IoT, and the ThinkEdge SE30 v2.

