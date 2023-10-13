Evetech in major computer component controversy

South African PC enthusiasts should be aware that at least two major online retailers might not ship their ordered CPUs in the original protective packaging.

The issue was recently brought to MyBroadband’s attention through a post on the popular Facebook community group ZA Gaming Alliance.

The poster explained he received a new motherboard from Evetech, but the board’s CPU pins were bent sideways. He also said the CPU he received was not in its original box but only in bubble wrap.

Responding to questions from MyBroadband, Evetech denied selling the poster a motherboard, saying it only sold him the CPU.

Although the poster did not initially name the company, he confirmed he ordered from Evetech in response to comments.

Several early commenters also assumed it was Evetech based on their own experience with the retailer shipping CPUs without packaging.

However, many of them explained there was nothing wrong with the poster not receiving the CPU in original packaging.

They said it was likely an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) or “tray” CPU.

These parts are intended for use by system integrators within pre-built PCs to increase their profit margins on the units.

However, some retailers sell OEM CPUs separately, without a retail box and cooler, making the units cheaper.

While some mistakenly believed the pins on his CPU got bent — one of the biggest risks of PC shipping — it was actually those on the motherboard.

Whereas AMD CPUs previously featured a pin grid array that was inserted into the motherboard, the new AM5 socket uses a land grid array, similar to what Intel has used for several years.

This flips the placement of the pins and holes between the chip and motherboard, reducing — but not eliminating — the likelihood of damage during transport or installation.

The pins bending on the motherboard could still be disastrous, which is why many commentators said the retailer must resolve it.

One user said he had the same issue as the original poster, and his motherboard was replaced under warranty. However, it was switched out with a “piece of crap” alternative.

MyBroadband previously saw numerous examples of other Evetech customers who returned damaged parts and were told that the retailer no longer had stock of the component they bought, or that its price had increased.

They would either have to pay more for the same component or a more expensive replacement.

MyBroadband enquired with Evetech about the complaints from various users.

The retailer told MyBroadband that none of its products shipped without packaging and explained its approach to OEM or tray CPU shipping.

“OEM CPUs are provided to system builders as an alternative to retail packaging since the retail packaging is in most cases discarded after opening,” Evetech said.

“This does not mean there is no packaging to keep the item safe. The CPU is protected the same way it is in retail packaging,” they said.

Evetech said that OEM CPUs received the same warranty they would when in retail packaging.

“To further secure the CPU, this cover is bubble wrapped and placed inside the motherboard box, which in turn is placed inside another box with packing foam for the delivery,” Evetech stated.

“It is no more likely to be damaged or less secure than it would be in retail packaging.”

Evetech also denied that it had shipped a motherboard to the original poster, stating that the only order he had placed with Evetech in the year was for an AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU.

“A few days after his post, he also brought the CPU with his old components to us to help him install it.”

What four other online PC shops do

MyBroadband asked four other major online PC retailers whether they sold OEM CPUs to customers separately.

Progenix was the only retailer that sold “some” OEM CPUs separately.

However, it clearly marks products on its website that are sold in this manner, both in the product title and with a warning note in a red block.

It emphasised it would never provide a OEM CPU if someone ordered a retail unit.

Progenix explained for OEM CPUs it typically used one of the few hundred spare CPU trays it had as the container but sometimes added an anti-static wrapper folded down to size and several layers of bubblewrap, all placed in a small box.

This was then put in a flyer bag or larger box if other items were being included with the order.

For AMD multipack (MPK) CPUs like the Ryzen 5 7500F, which require the sale of a motherboard and RAM on the same invoice, Progenix preferred to install and test the CPU before dispatch.

It said so-called “upgrade kits” from certain retailers got plenty of complaints on Hellopeter or Google that they would not POST.

“In these cases, once we’ve made sure it POSTs, we remove the RAM as it’s too tall to fit back in the motherboard box, but leave the CPU in its socket,” Progenix stated.

“People purchasing upgrade kits are generally quite new to the custom PC scene and leaving the CPU mounted on the motherboard has the added benefit of eliminating the risk of the customer accidentally bending pins on the motherboard.”

Wootware follows a similar approach as Progenix when it comes to the AMD MPK CPUs.

“We ship the bundle with the CPU pre-installed in the CPU socket on the motherboard, which ensures safe transit for orders being delivered or collected,” Wootware said.

“Beyond the pre-installation of the CPU, we include additional protective packaging, as is standard for our service, when shipping orders.”

Aside from MPKs, Wootware does not generally sell OEM CPUs.

“We will continue to sell and ship CPUs in full retail packaging not only for the safest possible transit but also for the best unboxing experience for customers,” Wootware said.

Dreamware Tech director Brent Raftopoulus said his company does not send standalone uninstalled OEM CPUs to customers at all.

Unlike Evetech, Raftopoulus believed there was a substantially higher risk of damage to the CPU during transit.

“While the plastic tray used in OEM CPUs does provide some protection, the retail variant is much better suited for shipping purposes,” Raftopoulus said.

In addition, Raftopoulus said that most distribution channels that provide OEM CPUs generally advised that they ere not intended to be sold as an end-user product.

“However, many retailers sell OEM units directly to end-users despite this,” Raftopoulus said.

Titan Ice also told MyBroadband that it did not generally sell OEM CPUs.

“While we have sold a few, they were all used in systems built in-house for clients and not sold or shipped alone,” Titan Ice stated.