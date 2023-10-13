RTX 4090 connector melts after year of use

A year after the first reports emerged about power connectors on GeForce RTX 4090 cards melting a few months into use, another owner of Nvidia’s top-end GPU has experienced the same issue after long-term use.

Tom’s Hardware spotted the complaint about another RTX 4090 melting incident from Reddit user Byogoreposted earlier this week.

The post had a photo with the now-notorious 12VHPWR 16-pin connector of his Asus RTX 4090 card showing signs of melted plastic.

Early in 2023, numerous RTX 4090 owners reported their cards died due to melted connectors.

Nvidia brushed the reports off and said the issues were due to user error.

However, according to Tom’s Hardware, several people who had suffered the issue said they were experienced PC builders who would not have made that mistake.

Instead, many in the PC hardware community have blamed the 12VHPWR 16-pin connector for the problems.

They allege the connector was too small to handle the heat generated by the card’s 600W thermal design power.

A new connector called 12V-2×6 was rolled out about half a year after Nvidia first blamed user error for the problems.

The connector has appeared to solve the melting problems thanks to a minor redesign.

Nvidia quietly started using this connector on new RTX 4090 and RTX 4070 cards, but there are already numerous cards with the old connector in users’ systems.

The recent dip in reports of melted connectors suggested the issues might have been contained to only a few cards or users.

The fact that it has now cropped up again suggests that the overheating problem might be more unpredictable than previously thought.

