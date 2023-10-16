Terabytes of data on a small sheet — Microsoft video showcases glass storage system

Microsoft’s research division believes that glass could be the ideal material for large-scale data storage that can effectively last forever.

The tech giant has posted an unlisted video on YouTube explaining more details about Project Silica — its glass-based data storage system development.

Microsoft developed a system which can store and read data on small sheets of quartz glass.

A web page on the project explains a sheet can store several terabytes of data, with enough space to hold roughly 1.75 million songs or 13 years’ worth of music.

Microsoft Research Group Deputy Lab Director Ant Rowstron explained that humanity would have to “concrete the whole planet” if it wanted to meet the ever-increasing demand for data storage.

Rowstron said that the hard disk drives and tapes currently used for mass storage rely on magnetic technology, which means they have a finite lifetime.

“A hard disk drive might last five years, a tape — well, if you’re brave — might last ten years,” Rowstron said.

“But once that lifetime is up, you’ve got to copy it over, and that is both difficult and tremendously unsustainable.”

Rowstron said glass was actually a very durable material and could last substantially longer than magnetic solutions.

“You can put it in boiling water, you can put it in an oven. You can even scratch the outside of it and it’s going to be able to keep that data stored inside of it, completely safe,” Rowstron said.

Microsoft said its glass storage could “practically” last forever.

Microsoft’s glass storage system encodes data using very sharp laser pulses in a structure called a voxel, which are three-dimensional pixels.

The glass sheets are stored in rows on shelves in “libraries”, the glass storage equivalent of a data centre.

They can be retrieved autonomously using robots that move along horizontal tracks to pinpoint the exact sheet on which data is stored.

The robots transport sheets to a high-speed, high-accuracy computer-controlled microscope to read the data before being decoded.

Because the robots are the only moving part of the system, and the rest of the library is completely passive, it dramatically reduces the chances of a malfunction and lowers power consumption.

“There is no electricity in any of the storage units, and it’s a much more sustainable way for us to store our data for the future,” said principal industrial designer David Sweeney.

Based on how fast the robot moves in the video, the solution in its current form is intended for storing data that won’t need to be accessed within a short time.

However, it could help offset the impact of data centre storage by clearing up capacity on drives that could be used for applications and information requiring a faster turnaround.

