Insect disables R30,000 RTX 4090 graphics card

A tech YouTuber posted a video over the weekend showing how he identified an insect was partially to blame for a fault in a $1,599 (R30,218) Nvidia RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card.

NorthWestRepair explained how he had received the card from a customer who could not play even one game with the card because it would fail to present an image on a monitor.

The card was bought from a reseller without a warranty, so they decided to turn to the YouTuber for a possible fix.

The YouTuber disassembled the card and checked for short circuits and signal integrity but found nothing untoward.

He then pulled out his microscope to see if there were any small cracks close to the slot and again could not see any problems on the card.

To determine whether the core itself was dead, he conducted more tests to check for activity on the oscillator and BIOS chip.

He discovered there was no activity on the oscillator, suggesting that the core itself was faulty or a connection between the core and the oscillator had been severed.

He heated and removed the core to inspect the surface underneath and found a tiny dead bug in the area of the oscillator pads.

The YouTuber said he could not say exactly what insect it was, but it appeared to have wings.

Given the small room left to manoeuvre in that area once the card was assembled, it likely got wedged between the core and printed circuit board pad during manufacturing.

After removing the insect and meticulously cleaning the area, he refitted the core and retested the oscillator.

He also removed a faulty component that was causing a spike in temperature on the card and fitted a replacement.

After doing so, the card was shown to be working normally in a GPU benchmark.

