Monster Alienware PC can overclock to 6.1GHz

Dell’s Alienware brand has refreshed its gaming desktop line-up with the Aurora R16, a premium mid-tower PC supporting up to 6.1GHz CPU speeds, Overclocking.com reports.

The machine is the first of Alienware’s systems to be capable of going beyond 6GHz when overclocked.

The capability is enabled by the combination of an Intel Core 14th-gen processor, two UDIMM memory architectures, and a custom Intel Z690 chipset motherboard.

Overclocking the CPU speed to 6GHz or above can be done with a switch in the BIOS.

In addition to the latest processors from Intel, the Aurora R16 can feature up to Nvidia’s top-end GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 24GB GDDR6X video memory.

For a more affordable version, the system can be configured with a range of GPUs, starting with the RTX 3050.

The system can handle up to 64GB of DDR5 XMP RAM and supports up to 4TB SSD storage.

Two power supply options are available — a 500W 80 Platinum model or 1,000W 80 Platinum.

The design of the latest system is inspired by the industrial form factor of the Legend 3 gaming laptop.

Aside from being much more traditionally shaped than the R15, its rounded cube design is much more compact, with a 40% smaller size.

The chassis can be configured with either a solid side door or a clear panel.

Dell also said the R16 runs 20% quieter and 7% cooler than its predecessor, with air drawn from the sides of the front panel and side panel facing the GPU.

Hot air is exhausted through an all-in-one cooler at the top and a 120mm fan at the back.

The Alienware R16 will have a starting price of $2,200 (R41,456) in the US and €1,779 (R35,369) in Europe.