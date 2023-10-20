AMD launches new Ryzen Threadripper desktop CPUs — including 64-core chip for R95,400

AMD has unveiled three new Ryzen Threadripper CPUs for high-end desktop PCs alongside the announcement of six Pro-series Threadripper chips for workstations.

The new 7000-series processors are based on AMD’s Zen 4 architecture, built on a 5nm manufacturing process.

The top-end option among the gaming desktop processors available to general consumers is the Ryzen Threadripper 7980X.

AMD said this processor offered the most computing power possible in an enthusiast desktop thanks to exceptional multi-threaded performance.

It boasts 64 cores and 128 threads, the same as the previous top-end desktop Threadripper — the 3990X.

However, its clock speeds will operate at a base frequency of 3.2GHz, as opposed to the 2.9GHz of its predecessor, with a boost speed up to 5.1GHz instead of 4.3GHz.

The total cache also comes in at a massive 320MB instead of 256MB.

This chip will require a chunky power supply, with a 350W thermal design power — more than Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card.

Price and other models

The Threadripper 7980X will also cost substantially more than the Threadripper 3990X when it goes on sale on 21 November 2023.

It will carry a recommended selling price of $4,999 (R95,385) in the US, compared to $3,990 for the previous chip.

The most powerful non-Threadripper Ryzen 7000 CPU is the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, priced at $699 (R13,332).

The other two options in the new desktop Threadripper range are the 7970X and 7960X.

The former packs 32 cores and 64 threads, with a boost clock up to 5.3GHz, while the latter gets 24 cores and 48 threads with the same boost speed.

The processors will be supported on a new AMD RTX50 motherboard chipset, capable of taking up to 1TB DDR5 RAM in a quad-channel setup and driving up to 48 PCIe 5.0 lanes.

The table below outlines the specifications of the new Threadripper 7000 series desktop processors.