The future of desktop PCs

Although desktop personal computer (PC) sales have dropped radically in the past few years, the traditional tower-shaped systems are expected to stick around for some time in the foreseeable future.

The overall PC market — which includes desktops, laptops, and tablets — had its worst decline in sales in 2023.

According to Gartner, around 241.9 million PCs were sold during the year, 14.8% less than in 2022, which had already seen a double-digit decline in shipments from 2021.

Gartner said this was the worst PC sales recorded since 2006.

Industry experts have pointed out that this dramatic drop is because consumers had reached a point where upgrades were not yet necessary following an explosion of purchases in 2020 and 2021.

“The PC market underwent a significant adjustment period in the past two years after an extraordinary growth period between 2020 and 2021,” explained Gartner director analyst Mikako Kitagawa.

The segment’s performance in the fourth quarter of 2023 showed there was already an uptick in sales.

Multiple research firms — including Canalys and the International Data Corporation — expect the market to rebound in 2024, returning to pre-pandemic shipment levels.

But no matter how you slice it, desktop PC sales are dismal compared to a decade ago.

Canalys has estimated that shipments of desktop PCs declined from 112.4 million to 61.3 million in 2022.

Over the same period, laptop sales have increased slightly — from about 209.6 million to over 223.8 million.

Industry commentators and aficionados have boldly declared on multiple occasions in the past few years that the desktop PC will die.

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated this shift as more people needed to get devices they could use at home.

Many employers opted for laptops instead of equipping their workers with an additional desktop PC.

According to Canalys, a whopping 275 million laptops were sold in 2021, when the pandemic-related demand peaked.

Laptops offer plenty of versatility and capability in a compact package that does not require any additional peripherals like a monitor, keyboard, our mouse.

They also enable workers to be productive in other locations — including back at the office — or while on business trips.

However, although laptops might be ideally suited for the corporate world, they continue to be limited by one unavoidable scientific obstacle — physics.

Computer components can get extremely hot, even more so when cramped together in small spaces.

More real estate for cooling and heat dissipation increases the likelihood of squeezing more performance out of those components.

By their very design, laptops have little space available for their components, which requires some compromise in terms of performance.

While machines like Apple’s MacBook Pro have become substantially more powerful in the past few years, they can still not keep up with the performance of their larger counterparts.

The performance gap between laptop and desktop-sized components is perhaps best illustrated by graphics cards.

Benchmarks compiled on UserBenchmark show that the desktop version of the top-end Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics card is around 79% faster than the laptop GPU.

On the CPU end, things have been getting a bit tighter.

The top-of-the-line Intel Core i9-14900K desktop CPU has 9% better performance than the top-end Core i9-14900HX CPU.

However, performance is not the only factor to consider — cost is another important element.

Generally speaking, it involves substantial research and development to make cutting-edge technology more compact.

Once that technology becomes cheaper to fabricate, manufacturers can combine multiple pieces into larger packages for more powerful desktop PC components.

These performance gains will be necessary for ever-increasing demands of native processing- and graphics-intensive applications — like gaming, video and 3D rendering, on-device AI training, and gaming.

The desktop might no longer be as common in offices where workers generally have low-demand tasks.

Cloud(s) closing in

One major threat for desktop PCs is the continued growth of cloud computing, which has already made it easier for companies to host their content, services, and applications without buying and maintaining servers on-site.

Data centres managed by major providers like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Oracle can house large assemblies of components with intricate cooling systems.

This reduces the need for local servers and can potentially replace individual machines.

Microsoft is one of the major proponents of cloud services, offering its entire Windows 11 operating system in the cloud.

The company recently even launched a cloud-based supercomputer for researchers who need to perform high-demand workloads.

Cloud gaming services like GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming could also threaten the high-end gaming desktop.

However, it will take many more years for Internet access to reach the coverage and performance that can support these applications worldwide and at scale.

Latency-sensitive applications and games also require cloud providers with data centres closer to their customers.