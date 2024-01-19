Most reliable hard drives in the world

One of Western Digital’s 16TB Ultrastar DC HC550 hard drives is the most reliable in the world, according to Backblaze’s latest drive stats report.

Backblaze reported that at the end of Q3 2023, it was monitoring 263,992 hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) in its data centres globally.

Of this number, 4,459 are boot drives (including 3,242 SSDs), leaving 259,533 HDDs providing data for its reliability report.

“For our review, we removed 449 drives from consideration as they were used for testing purposes, or were drive models which did not have at least 60 drives,” Backblaze stated.

“This leaves us with 259,084 hard drives grouped into 32 different models.”

Backblaze noted that 22TB drives started becoming available in 2023 and that it had deployed 1,200 of them into its network.

These drives were still too young for meaningful data on their reliability to be available.

It also highlighted one drive model that recorded zero failures in the third quarter of 2023 and was old enough for the result to be significant — the 6TB Seagate (model: ST6000DX000).

These drives were the oldest in Backblaze’s quarterly report, with an average age of 101.1 months.

In addition to reporting failure rates quarterly, Backblaze collates data into a lifetime failure rate report.

It then provides a third table that filters these results to meet a minimum confidence interval for the annualised failure rates, ensuring a high level of accuracy.

“When the confidence interval is higher, that is not necessarily bad, it just means we either need more data or the data is somewhat inconsistent,” Backblaze stated.

Backblaze noted that the 4TB, 6TB, 8TB, and some of the 12TB drive models in its reports are no longer in production.

“The HGST 12TB models in particular can still be found, but they have been relabeled as Western Digital and given alternate model numbers,” it stated.

“Whether they have materially changed internally is not known, at least to us.”

The lifetime annualised failure rates of hard drives Backblaze uses in its data centres are summarised in the table below. Only those that meet a minimum confidence interval are shown. It is sorted according to failure rate.