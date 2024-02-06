Favourite laptops among South African IT professionals in 2024

Dell and Apple are the most popular laptop brands in South Africa among IT professionals, executives, and early adopters, results from a recent Analytico survey shows.

A laptop is a critical piece of equipment for any professional to perform at their best.

Manufacturers constantly battle to cram as much processing power into a portable system while maximising battery life and keeping it lightweight, cool, and affordable.

Some users prefer portability, while others may care more about processing power or battery life, and manufacturers must cater to all these needs to stay ahead.

Dell is the favourite laptop brand among IT professionals in South Africa.

It received over a quarter of the 2,500 votes in a recent brand survey by Analytico.

Dell offers a range of laptops in South Africa, from their more affordable Latitude series to very high-end XPS models.

This makes it easy for anyone to find a model that suits their needs and budget.

Apple is the second most popular brand, with 18% of the vote.

MacBooks have long been known for their brilliant build quality, excellent battery life, and exclusivity to Apple’s PC operating system, MacOS.

HP, Lenovo and Asus are also popular, with more than 10% of the votes each, while Microsoft has struggled to impact South Africa with their Surface series.

The results of Analytico’s preferred laptop brand survey is summarised in the chart below.