Beware selling your unused Rain 5G router

Mobile network operator Rain has blamed a switch in couriers for months-long delays in collecting free-to-use 5G routers from former customers, denying that it had surrendered the devices.

There is sometimes a misunderstanding among broadband customers that a router provided by their Internet service provider (ISP) is their property.

Despite many service providers offering “free to use” routers, MyBroadband previously found numerous Rain-branded routers sold unlawfully by second-hand goods retailers and individuals on online classifieds platforms.

It may be the case that many of these subscribers were not aware that offloading the routers was illegal because South Africans had grown accustomed to owning devices paid for on long-term cellular contracts.

Unlike cellphone contracts, fibre and fixed-5G customers can often cancel their package at any time without penalty. When a contract is cancelled before its term runs out, a penalty fee is levied, which includes the cost of the device.

To encourage sign-ups without forcing customers to take up long-term contracts, ISPs provide a free-to-use router for as long as a subscription is active.

In the case of Rain, requiring a user to buy a 5G router that would work with its service would cost them over R5,000, as the fast, low-latency mobile network technology is still relatively new.

Free-to-use routers remain the property of the ISP and must be returned if the customer cancels their package — either via a collecting courier or at a designated drop-off spot.

This typically happens within a few days or weeks of the service’s termination.

But MyBroadband recently learnt that many of Rain’s previous subscribers were waiting multiple months for the company to collect routers after cancelling their packages.

Among them was one who had cancelled the service in August 2023 and another who had done so in November.

While they filled out the details required for the collection of the router, they never heard back from Rain or a courier partner.

The lack of communication from Rain over the issue had fuelled speculation that the company had written the routers off and surrendered them to customers.

Adding further weight to this theory is that Rain launched a new router in November 2023 that now ships on all new packages.

Some customers questioned whether it was no longer interested in getting back its old stock — including Huawei and ZTE-branded routers.

However, Rain has clarified that this was not the case, and that it still intended to collect the routers.

“We are aware of this and have put in place measures to remedy the processes,” the operator said. “The ownership of the device is and remains with Rain at all times.”

Rain explained it had experienced some system issues during a courier transition towards the end of 2023.

“These have been resolved, and we are actively addressing the collection of devices from affected customers,” the operator stated.

Rain said that although all its new customers got the new the101 smart router to use with their subscription, it still collected old routers, refurbished them to “like-new” status, and redeployed the routers to support other projects.

Rain’s terms and conditions determine that former customers who refused to return their routers may be subject to a penalty fee.

“The replacement cost for a device is currently up to R4,000,” Rain said.

Rain’s 5G routers are also locked to its network, which means that they can only be used with one of its packages.

Although it might be possible to flash the routers’ firmware for use on other networks, this will likely require paying for an unlock code from an unknown source that won’t necessarily deliver it.

In addition, modifying firmware without in-depth knowledge comes with the additional risk of adding malicious software to the device.

Only a handful of Rain routers are not owned by the operator and could have been sold legally to other users.

These were sold as part of Rain’s 2019 Black Friday offer, where a limited number of customers could buy the router upfront at a substantial discount.

However, Rain has a record of every router’s unique identifier, so it knows which units are no longer its property.