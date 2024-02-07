Huawei MateBook D 16 2024 with Intel Core i9 CPU hits South African shelves

7 February 2024

The Intel Core i9 version of Huawei’s newly launched MateBook D 16 2024 is now available in South Africa.

Huawei first unveiled the MateBook D 16 on 12 December 2023 at its Q4 Global Product Launch event in Dubai and said it would launch the laptop in South Africa early in 2024.

The top-spec model of the MateBook D 16 2024 was available for R24,999 and included a free Huawei Bluetooth mouse and backpack at the time of publication.

Powerful hardware

The MateBook D 16 is fitted with a 14-core Intel Core i9 13900H processor capable of boosting to clock speeds of 5.40GHz.

Huawei paired this with 16GB RAM, a high-speed 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD, and Intel Iris Xe graphics, making the MateBook D 16 an absolute powerhouse.

The integrated graphics power the MateBook D 16’s large 16-inch FHD display, which offers a 16:10 aspect ratio to ensure plenty of viewing real estate.

The MateBook D 16 also offers a large 70Wh battery, and our tests found that this lasted anywhere from 2 hours and 56 minutes up to 17 hours and 22 minutes, depending on the workload intensity.

Specifications of the Huawei MateBook D 16 are provided in the table below.

Huawei MateBook D 16 2024
OS Windows 11
Display 16-inch 1,920 x 1,200 IPS, 60Hz
CPU Intel Core i9-13900H
GPU Intel Iris Xe
RAM 16GB LPDDR4x
Storage 1TB PCIe SSD
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
Ports 1x USB-C, 1x USB 3.2, 1x USB 2.0, 1x HDMI, 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack
Battery 70Wh, 65W fast charging
Weight 1.72kg

