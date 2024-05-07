Apple to launch new iPads — what to expect

Apple is hosting its Let Loose event on Tuesday, where it’s rumoured to announce a new version of the iPad Pro and upgrades to the iPad Air.

The tech giant has its major annual event, the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC), scheduled for 10 June but managed to squeeze in a smaller event for the iPad.

It will be held on 7 May 2024 at 16:00 CAT.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says a new iPad Pro with an M4 chip and OLED display will be announced at the event.

This will mark the launch of the M4 chip and the first time Apple has announced a product with an OLED display.

In addition, like the Pro, the iPad Air will have the option of two screen sizes.

Both the iPad Pro and Air will be available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch screen sizes. However, the Air will likely have an M2 chip.

This will increase the iPad lineup’s similarity to the MacBook series, which also offers two screen sizes for the Pro and Air models.

The Apple Pencil stylus and Magic Keyboard Case are also said to be getting upgrades.

Gurman argues that this is an important time for Apple regarding the future of the iPad.

When former Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduced the iPad, he said it would replace personal computers.

He used the analogy of trucks and cars, saying PCs would become trucks and only be used for the heavy lifting.

However, due to technological advancements and increased size, smartphones have become the cars in Jobs’ analogy.

The iPad has been relegated to an awkward position as it’s not as powerful as a laptop but is larger and slightly more powerful than a smartphone.

Gurman believes one option is for Apple to make the iPad, or at least the Pro model, as powerful as a MacBook and leave the consumer with the choice of which better suits their needs.

“Now it’s time for Apple to take a stand. Does it want the iPad to be a half-baked laptop alternative or a real computing replacement?” says Gurman.

“Consumers are confused about why they should buy an iPad versus a Mac and vice versa.”