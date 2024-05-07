Apple launches iPads with powerful AI, graphics chip

Apple has unveiled the new iPad Pro and an upgraded iPad Air.

In their “Let Loose” event on Tuesday afternoon, Apple announced new additions to the iPad series and upgrades to the iPad accessories.

Along with the iPad unveilings, Apple also announced its new M4 chip.

Both iPads are available to order in 29 countries and regions from Tuesday, 7 May 2024, with in-store availability beginning on 15 May 2024.

iPad Pro

The iPad Pro 2024 will feature an Ultra Retina XDR display in 11-inch and 13-inch screen sizes.

Apple went one step further than a typical OLED display by announcing Tandem OLED technology.

This is essentially two overlapping OLED displays that deliver 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness and 1,600 nits of peak brightness.

The Pro is also extremely thin, with the 11-inch measuring 5.3mm, and the 13-inch measuring 5.1mm — which is thinner than the iPad Nano.

This makes the 13-inch iPad Pro the thinnest product that Apple has.

However, the most significant announcement, which was unveiled simultaneously, is that the iPad Pro will feature Apple’s new M4 processor.

The chip has ten cores, four performance cores, and six efficiency cores built on the GPU architecture from the M3 processor.

This is required for the Tandem OLED display and allows for ray tracing and up to 38 trillion operations per second.

The Pro has a 12MP rear-facing camera, and the selfie cam is now on the landscape side of the device.

It will be available in silver and space black finishes.

iPad Air

Apple announced that the iPad Air will feature a Liquid Retina display in two sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch.

As far as Apple silicon is concerned, the Air will come with an M2 chip, which will allow for more intensive AI tasks.

The new iPad Air range will also allow for compatibility with the Apple Pencil and Pencil Pro.

Like the Pro, the selfie cam will now be housed on the landscape side of the screen.

The iPad Air will add storage options of 512GB and 1TB and will be available in blue, purple, starlight, and space grey.

Updated Accessories

In addition to unveiling the two updated iPads, Apple also introduced a brand-new Apple Pencil and an upgraded Magic Keyboard.

The new pencil accessory, the Apple Pencil Pro, has a new grip sensor for increased interactional ability.

It also has a gyroscope built in that allows users to roll the pencil for variable input.

Developers can also create custom interactions for the Pencil Pro’s use on their applications.

The Apple Pencil Pro will retail for $129.

The Magic Keyboard also got an upgrade, receiving a larger touchpad and a function row on the keyboard.

It will be available to purchase for $299 for the 11-inch and $349 for the 13-inch.

Customers can begin ordering the iPad Pro as of 7 May 2024 with availability beginning on 15 May 2024.

The iPad Pro will retail at $999 for the 11-inch version and $1,299 for the 13-inch.