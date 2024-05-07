Apple announces M4 chip with ray-tracing and boosted AI performance

Apple launched its latest in-house chip — the M4 — at its “Let Loose” event on Tuesday, 7 May 2024.

While the chip is likely destined for the next generation of MacBooks and iPads, Apple has started with the latest iPad Pro.

The Cupertino-based tech giant said the M4 chip is focused on improving performance for artificial intelligence (AI) powered tasks.

“It’s an outrageously powerful chip for AI,” said Johny Srouji, senior vice president of hardware technologies at Apple.

The company says the new chip is built using second-generation 3nm technology, a CPU configurable with up to 10 cores, and a 10-core GPU.

Regarding its design, the M4 chip consists of 28 billion transistors, which combined with the build technology, significantly improves power efficiency.

When configured with ten cores, the M4’s CPU comprises four performance and six efficiency cores.

“The next-generation cores feature improved branch prediction, with wider decode and execution engines for the performance cores, and a deeper execution engine for the efficiency cores,” Apple said.

It added that the M4 delivers 1.5 times faster CPU performance than the M2 in the previous iPad Pro.

The GPU upgrades bring new features, including Dynamic Caching, hardware-accelerated mesh shading, and, notably, hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

Dynamic Caching is a technology developed by Apple that allocates memory in hardware and real-time to increase GPU utilisation.

“This significantly increases performance for the most demanding pro apps and games,” said Apple.

“Hardware-accelerated ray tracing comes to iPad for the first time, and enables even more realistic shadows and reflections in games and other graphically rich experiences.”

Apple’s M4 SoC has a new display engine, which the company says enables stunning precision, colour accuracy, and brightness in the iPad Pro with its Ultra Retina XDR display.

The M4 also features Apple’s fastest-ever Neural Engine, capable of up to 38 trillion operations per second.

“Combined with faster memory bandwidth, along with next-generation machine learning (ML) accelerators in the CPU, and a high-performance GPU, M4 makes the new iPad Pro an outrageously powerful device for artificial intelligence,” Apple said.

It also adds new iPadOS features like Live Captions for real-time audio and Visual Look Up, which can be used to identify objects in photos and videos.

“iPad Pro with M4 can easily isolate a subject from its background throughout a 4K video in Final Cut Pro with just a tap,” said Srouji.