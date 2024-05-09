Why South African businesses still need printers

South African businesses will continue requiring printers in the foreseeable future, as paper still trumps digital in various industries and for several use cases.

According to research by Mordor Intelligence, the value of the global printer market is expected to grow from $54.35 billion (R1.01 trillion) in 2024 to $67.88 billion (R1.26 trillion) by 2029.

That works out to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.55%. Evidently, printing is not dead and does not appear to be going anywhere.

Major growth catalysts for the market include the rise in mobile printing, growing demand for colour and packaging printing, and the need for cloud-based printing solutions.

However, Brother South Africa’s general manager for sales and marketing, Dale Fourie, told MyBroadband that Q1 2024 had been challenging for printer sales in South Africa, reflecting the general economic conditions.

Fourie also said there was a general trend in offices to keep printers for longer as there are other more important IT-related products that have faster replacement cycles due to technological upgrades.

“Brother still sees opportunities in specific market segments like ink tank printers for small-to- medium businesses or home use and an increasing trend in moving away from mono laser print requirements to colour laser by our corporate customers,” said Fourie.

Analysis by Statista Market Insights found that the Printers and Copiers market in South Africa was worth about $61.1 million (R1.14 billion) in 2024 and will grow by a more conservative 1.04% CAGR until 2028.

Statista said the demand for multifunction printers (MFPs) in South Africa was steadily increasing due to the country’s growing need for streamlined office operations,

Fourie said that single-function printer sales were in decline.

When paper beats digital

There are many reasons why local businesses will continue printing documents in the near future.

Firstly, having hard copies as backup provides an extra line of defence against data getting lost due to cloud storage glitches and cyberattacks.

Secondly, there may be legal requirements to retain and provide hard copies of important documents like contracts and payslips.

“Legal, healthcare, banking and logistics are all corporate industries that will continue printing and then we also have a big small-to-medium business base,” Fourie said.

Thirdly, Fourie explained printing will remain popular in developing markets where infrastructure and interactions with customers without facilities to digital devices remain a challenge.

In South Africa, many people have limited access to computers and the Internet, with smartphones being the primary way to access online services.

Opening, reading, and storing documents on a small-screen device can be a headache.

A physical brochure, catalogue, or form for recording interest in a product is much more reading-friendly and could increase the likelihood of making a sale.

Lastly, several studies have shown that information retention is better when reading text on paper than when reading text on a screen.

Printing out materials with important information — like key contracts, training manuals, and legal company notices — might make them more likely to be processed properly by employees and other relevant parties.

There is no doubt, however, that accelerated digitisation has forced printer companies to pivot with new offerings, particularly for businesses.

Epson, HP, and Konica Minolta previously told MyBroadband that the Covid-19 pandemic shook the printer industry.

Lockdowns and other restrictions saw many companies switch their workers to full-time or part-time remote working, reducing demand for large in-office printers.

However, Konica Minolta said a modest decline in traditional printing was being counter-balanced by demand for cloud-based printing services.

Epson noted two major emerging trends in the market — greater focus on sustainability and decentralisation.

According to Fourie, Brother had observed a similar trend, with work-from-home printers becoming more common.

“We believe that printers found their way into home environments and ended up adding value to the household,” said Fourie.