iPad pre-orders launch in South Africa — starting at R13,899

10 May 2024

Apple’s newly unveiled iPad Pro and iPad Air are available to pre-order in South Africa, starting at R22,999 and R13,899, respectively.

The latest additions to the iPad lineup were announced at Apple’s Let Loose event earlier this week.

Along with the iPad announcements, Apple also announced their new M4 chip, which features in the iPad Pro.

iPads pre-orders in South Africa will ship in a week, 17 May.

Apple’s upgraded iPad Air now boasts the option of a bigger 13-inch Liquid Retina display in addition to the 11-inch configuration.

It features Apple’s M2 processor and offers storage options of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Regarding colours, the Air is available in purple, starlight, blue, and space grey.

Each configuration also has a cellular functionality option, roughly costing an additional R3,500.

The entry-level model, featuring an 11-inch display, 128GB of storage and no cellular functionality, is priced at R13,899 from Digicape.

This is the only price from Digicape that does not mirror iStore’s pricing.

The 11-inch models reach a maximum of R28,999 for the 1TB cellular configuration.

Meanwhile, the 13-inch models range from R18,499 to R33,499.

The prices for all the configurations are displayed in the table below.

The most exciting announcement from Apple’s iPad event on Tuesday was the unveiling of new Apple silicon that will feature in the iPad Pro — the M4 chip.

The chip has 10 CPU cores, made up of 4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores, which significantly improves power efficiency.

It also boasts Apple’s new Ultra Retina XDR display, which features a Tandem OLED screen made up of two OLED displays.

Like the iPad Air, it has the option of an 11-inch or 13-inch screen and storage configurations of 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

The 1TB and 2TB configurations also have the option of Nano-Texture glass, which is meant to eliminate glare and appears as a matte finish.

It comes in two colours: silver and space black.

iPad Pro pre-order prices from Digicape and iStore are exactly the same for all models, ranging from R22,999 to R59,999.

2024 MacBook Air 
Model iStore Digicape
11-inch iPad Air
Apple M2 chip; 128GB; Wi-Fi only R13,999  R13,899
Apple M2 chip; 128GB; Wi-Fi and Cellular R17,299  R17,299
Apple M2 chip; 256GB; Wi-Fi only R15,999 R15,999
Apple M2 chip; 256GB; Wi-Fi and Cellular R19,599 R19,599
Apple M2 chip; 512GB; Wi-Fi only R20,899 R20,899
Apple M2 chip; 512GB; Wi-Fi and Cellular R24,199 R24,199
Apple M2 chip; 1TB; Wi-Fi only R25,499 R25,499
Apple M2 chip; 1TB; Wi-Fi and Cellular R28,999 R28,999
13-inch iPad Air
Apple M2 chip; 128GB; Wi-Fi only R18,499 R18,499
Apple M2 chip; 128GB; Wi-Fi and Cellular R21,999 R21,999
Apple M2 chip; 256GB; Wi-Fi only R20,799 R20,799
Apple M2 chip; 256GB; Wi-Fi and Cellular R24,199 R24,199
Apple M2 chip; 521GB; Wi-Fi only R25,499 R25,499
Apple M2 chip; 521GB; Wi-Fi and Cellular R28,999 R28,999
Apple M2 chip; 1TB; Wi-Fi only R29,999 R29,999
Apple M2 chip; 1TB; Wi-Fi and Cellular R33,499  R33,499
iPad Air M2
2024 MacBook Pro
Model iStore Digicape
11-inch iPad Pro
Apple M4 chip; 256GB; Wi-Fi only R22,999
Apple M4 chip; 256GB; Wi-Fi and Cellular R27,699
Apple M4 chip; 512GB; Wi-Fi only R27,699 R27,699
Apple M4 chip; 512GB; Wi-Fi and Cellular R32,299
Apple M4 chip; 1TB; Wi-Fi only R36,999
Apple M4 chip; 1TB; Wi-Fi only; Nano-Texture R39,199
Apple M4 chip; 1TB; Wi-Fi and Cellular R41,499
Apple M4 chip; 1TB; Wi-Fi and Cellular; Nano-Texture R43,999 R43,999
Apple M4 chip; 2TB; Wi-Fi only R46,499 R46,499
Apple M4 chip; 2TB; Wi-Fi only; Nano-Texture R48,499 R48,499
Apple M4 chip; 2TB; Wi-Fi and Cellular R50,999 R50,999
Apple M4 chip; 2TB; Wi-Fi and Cellular; Nano-Texture R53,199 R53,199
13-inch iPad Pro
Apple M4 chip; 256GB; Wi-Fi only R29,999
Apple M4 chip; 256GB; Wi-Fi and Cellular R34,599
Apple M4 chip; 512GB; Wi-Fi only R34,599
Apple M4 chip; 512GB; Wi-Fi and Cellular R39,199
Apple M4 chip; 1TB; Wi-Fi only R43,999
Apple M4 chip; 1TB; Wi-Fi only; Nano-Texture R46,499 R46,499
Apple M4 chip; 1TB; Wi-Fi and Cellular R48,499 R48,499
Apple M4 chip; 1TB; Wi-Fi and Cellular; Nano-Texture R50,999 R50,999
Apple M4 chip; 2TB; Wi-Fi only R53,199 R53,199
Apple M4 chip; 2TB; Wi-Fi only; Nano-Texture R55,499 R55,499
Apple M4 chip; 2TB; Wi-Fi and Cellular R57,999 R57,999
Apple M4 chip; 2TB; Wi-Fi and Cellular; Nano-Texture R59,999 R59,999
iPad Pro M4

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
iPad pre-orders launch in South Africa — starting at R13,899