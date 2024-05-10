iPad pre-orders launch in South Africa — starting at R13,899

Apple’s newly unveiled iPad Pro and iPad Air are available to pre-order in South Africa, starting at R22,999 and R13,899, respectively.

The latest additions to the iPad lineup were announced at Apple’s Let Loose event earlier this week.

Along with the iPad announcements, Apple also announced their new M4 chip, which features in the iPad Pro.

iPads pre-orders in South Africa will ship in a week, 17 May.

Apple’s upgraded iPad Air now boasts the option of a bigger 13-inch Liquid Retina display in addition to the 11-inch configuration.

It features Apple’s M2 processor and offers storage options of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Regarding colours, the Air is available in purple, starlight, blue, and space grey.

Each configuration also has a cellular functionality option, roughly costing an additional R3,500.

The entry-level model, featuring an 11-inch display, 128GB of storage and no cellular functionality, is priced at R13,899 from Digicape.

This is the only price from Digicape that does not mirror iStore’s pricing.

The 11-inch models reach a maximum of R28,999 for the 1TB cellular configuration.

Meanwhile, the 13-inch models range from R18,499 to R33,499.

The prices for all the configurations are displayed in the table below.

The most exciting announcement from Apple’s iPad event on Tuesday was the unveiling of new Apple silicon that will feature in the iPad Pro — the M4 chip.

The chip has 10 CPU cores, made up of 4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores, which significantly improves power efficiency.

It also boasts Apple’s new Ultra Retina XDR display, which features a Tandem OLED screen made up of two OLED displays.

Like the iPad Air, it has the option of an 11-inch or 13-inch screen and storage configurations of 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

The 1TB and 2TB configurations also have the option of Nano-Texture glass, which is meant to eliminate glare and appears as a matte finish.

It comes in two colours: silver and space black.

iPad Pro pre-order prices from Digicape and iStore are exactly the same for all models, ranging from R22,999 to R59,999.

2024 MacBook Air Model iStore Digicape 11-inch iPad Air Apple M2 chip; 128GB; Wi-Fi only R13,999 R13,899 Apple M2 chip; 128GB; Wi-Fi and Cellular R17,299 R17,299 Apple M2 chip; 256GB; Wi-Fi only R15,999 R15,999 Apple M2 chip; 256GB; Wi-Fi and Cellular R19,599 R19,599 Apple M2 chip; 512GB; Wi-Fi only R20,899 R20,899 Apple M2 chip; 512GB; Wi-Fi and Cellular R24,199 R24,199 Apple M2 chip; 1TB; Wi-Fi only R25,499 R25,499 Apple M2 chip; 1TB; Wi-Fi and Cellular R28,999 R28,999 13-inch iPad Air Apple M2 chip; 128GB; Wi-Fi only R18,499 R18,499 Apple M2 chip; 128GB; Wi-Fi and Cellular R21,999 R21,999 Apple M2 chip; 256GB; Wi-Fi only R20,799 R20,799 Apple M2 chip; 256GB; Wi-Fi and Cellular R24,199 R24,199 Apple M2 chip; 521GB; Wi-Fi only R25,499 R25,499 Apple M2 chip; 521GB; Wi-Fi and Cellular R28,999 R28,999 Apple M2 chip; 1TB; Wi-Fi only R29,999 R29,999 Apple M2 chip; 1TB; Wi-Fi and Cellular R33,499 R33,499