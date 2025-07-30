South Africa’s favourite computer accessories

Logitech and Samsung are the favourite computer peripheral brands in South Africa, according to Analytico’s latest survey data.

Analytico surveyed more than 2,2600 IT professionals, executives, and early adopters in South Africa and determined the most popular brands.

Users often emphasise computer and laptop specifications, but neglect high-quality peripherals in their setups. These components are critical, as they are the user’s only contact with the system.

Using a good computer with poor peripherals can be a frustrating experience, while great peripherals can make even a mediocre system feel premium.

Personal preference plays a significant role, but some companies are still preferred over others by most users.

A high-quality keyboard and mouse can dramatically enhance a user’s overall computing experience, whether you’re battling it out in an intense game or typing up reports in an office setting.

The right keyboard not only improves comfort and productivity but can also boost typing speed and accuracy.

Larger mechanical keyboards, known for their tactile feedback and durability, are often favoured by those who type frequently or need precision, such as writers or gamers.

On the other hand, compact keyboards are ideal for users who are always on the move, offering portability without sacrificing too much functionality.

Many people opt for silent keyboards to minimise distractions in quieter work environments, while others may enjoy the satisfying clicks of mechanical switches.

Although mechanical keyboards are becoming more popular, many users still prefer the softer feel of membrane keyboards.

However, the quality of membrane models can vary greatly, so it is essential to find one that delivers reliability and comfort.

According to Analytico’s recent survey results, Logitech leads the keyboard market in South Africa by a significant margin, earning 43% of the vote.

Microsoft, a brand widely recognised for its productivity-focused hardware, takes second place with 29%. Apple rounds out the top three, supported by 11% of respondents.

When it comes to computer mice, personal preference plays an even more prominent role as aspects such as left- or right-handedness, wireless connectivity, and the need for thumb buttons come into play.

Some users prefer modern and less conventional designs, such as vertical mice, or pointing devices requiring less hand movement, like trackballs.

Although laptops include built-in touchpads, many users choose external mice for improved accuracy, comfort, and ergonomic support, especially for extended use.

Logitech again dominates this category, securing over half of the votes and confirming its reputation for reliable and well-designed peripherals.

Microsoft follows with 26%, and Apple comes in third at 10%. Enthusiasts with more niche performance and customisation needs also support more specialist brands like Razer, Redragon, and Corsair.

Screens

The display you use plays a critical role in your daily computing experience. Whether working, studying, gaming, or streaming your favourite shows, a high-quality screen can improve comfort and performance.

A poor display can cause eye strain, headaches, and fatigue, while a sharp, bright, and well-calibrated screen helps ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience throughout the day.

Key factors such as resolution, refresh rate, colour accuracy, and screen size contribute to how effective and comfortable a screen is.

For professionals who work with visual content, accurate colour representation is essential, whereas gamers might prioritise high refresh rate.

For everyday users, a well-sized screen with good brightness and contrast can make tasks like reading documents, browsing the web, and watching videos far more pleasant.

Samsung has emerged as the top screen brand, commanding 44% of the votes in the recent survey. Dell is also a strong contender, preferred by 27% of respondents.

Dell screens are particularly popular in professional and office environments, where their reputation for durability and clarity makes them a go-to choice.

LG, another trusted brand, comes in third with 15% of the vote. It offers sleek, feature-rich monitors that appeal to casual users and tech enthusiasts alike.