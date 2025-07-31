South Africa threatened with chip restrictions

Taiwan is considering restricting semiconductor exports to South Africa in retaliation for downgrading its diplomatic outposts from “liaison” to “commercial” offices and displacing its Pretoria mission.

This is according to Philippe Yen, the director-general of Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs department of West Asian and African Affairs, who was responding to a question at a recent media briefing in Taipei.

“To uphold our sovereignty and national dignity, the foreign affairs ministry is currently working with the relevant agencies to consider countermeasures, including potential chip restrictions to South Africa,” Yen said.

Estimates place Taiwan’s market share in semiconductor manufacturing between 50% and 70%. That goes to 90% when considering the world’s most advanced chips.

Taiwan’s response comes after South Africa followed through on plans to derecognise the Taipei Liaison Office in Pretoria on 21 July 2025 through a notice placed in the Government Gazette.

The notice backdated the derecognition to 31 March 2025, per statements from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) last year.

News first emerged that South Africa wanted to change the name of Taiwan’s foreign offices and relocate its Pretoria mission to Johannesburg in October 2024.

Responding to media reports at the time, international relations ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said they noted “with concern” that engagements with the Taipei Liaison Office had been mischaracterised.

“South Africa’s democratic Government severed political and diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1997,” stated Phiri.

“This is consistent with resolution 2758 of the United Nations General Assembly, which is widely adhered to by the international community.”

Phiri said that relocating what would be rebranded as Trade Offices in Taipei and Johannesburg was standard diplomatic practice.

“This will be a true reflection of the non-political and non-diplomatic nature of the relationship between the Republic of South Africa and Taiwan,” he said.

“The Trade Office will be appropriately placed in Johannesburg, South Africa’s economic hub. This also aligns with standard diplomatic practice that capital cities are the seats of foreign embassies and High Commissions.”

Phiri said several engagements have been held with the Taipei Liaison Office to correct this “anomaly”. He said there were approaches by third-party countries, which was also an unusual diplomatic practice.

“The Taipei Liaison Office was given a reasonable six months to make the move,” he said.

“The same was communicated via the South African Liaison Office in Taipei by South Africa’s representative to the territory.”

Unclear motivations

Philippe Yen (顏嘉良), director-general of Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs department of West Asian and African Affairs

Taiwan rejected South Africa’s demand to rebrand its missions and move its Pretoria office to Johannesburg. The announcement also drew the ire of U.S. senators.

South Africa’s decision was widely characterised as an attempt to more closely align with China after President Xi Jinping vowed to reunite China and Taiwan.

This has resulted in increased military tensions between the two countries and their allies. Western democracies like the U.S., Canada, the EU, the UK, and Australia are generally allied with Taiwan.

Taiwan officially refers to itself as the Republic of China after the nationalist Kuomintang government fled to the island in 1949 after losing the Chinese Civil War to Mao Zedong’s Chinese Communist Party.

Whereas South Africa refers to the Mandela-era changes in the relationship between Taipei and Pretoria as “severing political and diplomatic ties”, Taiwan characterises it as a formal agreement.

According to the Brenthurst Foundation, South Africa inevitably switched to recognising China from Taiwan through an agreement establishing the Taiwan Liaison Office in Pretoria, replacing the embassy.

Under the agreement, Taiwanese diplomats would continue to enjoy diplomatic privileges including rates-free rentals, diplomatic corps number plates, and diplomatic immunity.

“It was in the spirit of the overall relationship, an ambiguous unofficial-but-official relationship, a way of partly satisfying honour,” the Foundation said.

South Africa walked a careful line that most nations do as neither China nor Taiwan will establish diplomatic relations with countries that recognise the other as the official Chinese representative.

Fuelling U.S. anger

Ronny Jackson, House Committees on Foreign Affairs and Committee on Armed Services (R-Tx)

In dismantling this carefully crafted arrangement, South Africa has added to the U.S.’s list of grievances against it, where lawmakers are currently debating a bill calling for sanctions on the country.

Last week, the U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs passed a bill tabled by Republican Ronny Jackson in April, calling for a full review of U.S. relations with South Africa.

The bill, known as the U.S.-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act of 2025 (H.R.2633), also seeks to identify South African government officials and ANC leaders eligible for sanctions.

During the discussions, Republican congressman Chris Smith from New Jersey said they were closely following the issue.

“We are also watching this very closely because it impacts South Africa’s trustworthiness as a partner,” Smith stated. Smith said any unilateral attempt to break the 1997 agreement would be unacceptable.

“South Africa signed an agreement with Taiwan in 1997 by which it agreed to let Taiwan have a representative office in Pretoria, with its diplomats accorded certain rank and privileges.”

Smith commended the Democratic Alliance within the context of the Government of National Unity for its effort to stand up for Taiwan and oppose pro-CCP actors in the government.

“These actors seek to acquiesce to Chinese demands — to the extent that the African National Congress is seeking to silence the Democratic Alliance reformist voice in the ongoing national dialogue currently underway,” said Smith.

“This, too, has now gotten the attention of the U.S Congress.”

Smith said he hoped Taiwan and South Africa could return to the status quo, which was legally binding, and that the country would reject any pressure from the Chinese Communist Party.

Earlier this year, the U.S. placed South Africa on a list of countries to which it restricted exports of graphics processing chips used in artificial intelligence training and inference.

Under the Biden-era regulation, only eighteen nations were exempt from caps on advanced GPUs, whereas exports to China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea were completely banned.

U.S. President Donald Trump has rescinded the regulations. Whereas chip makers like Nvidia welcome free trade with China, others have warned that repealing the limits were a strategic misstep.