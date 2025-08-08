South African tech distributor not scared of Temu and Amazon threat

While growing cross-border e-commerce has made consumers more price sensitive and businesses aware of direct import opportunities, South African tech distributors still play a major role in the market.

In recent years, direct-to-consumer online stores like Amazon.com, Temu, Shein, and AliExpress have surged in popularity.

Global shipping logistics and courier networks have also improved drastically, speeding up deliveries over greater distances.

Some may question what role supply chain middlemen like distributors have left to play. Their businesses previously addressed inefficiencies in long-distance product movements, like long shipping times.

Esquire Technologies CEO Mahomed Cassim told MyBroadband that distribution was no longer just about supplying stock or moving boxes.

“Distribution has evolved. It’s no longer just about supplying stock — it’s about creating a digital ecosystem that enables South African businesses to compete globally,” said Cassim.

Esquire said the real impact of international e-commerce activity has been a shift in market expectations around pricing and delivery timelines, rather than a complete disruption of the distributor model.

The company said that although foreign online stores allowed direct-to-consumer sales at highly competitive prices, local distributors still played a crucial role in the business-to-business environment.

Esquire managing director Kabir Ismail explained that distributors were deeply embedded in the local supply chain.

“International marketplaces often involve long lead times, customs clearance delays, and additional import duties,” Esquire said.

“Local distributors hold stock within South Africa, enabling resellers to offer next-day or even same-day delivery, which international suppliers simply can’t match.”

Aside from physically having stock in South Africa distributors handle warranty claims, technical support, and Return Merchandise Authorisation (RMA) processes.

Many overseas suppliers cannot provide these services from afar — at least not as effectively as a locally present entity.

Cassim also explained that the impression that cutting out the middleman would reduce costs was incorrect, as distributors had a pricing advantage.

“Price competitiveness comes down to efficiency and scale, Cassim said. “As distributors, we import in bulk and leverage economies of scale that individual resellers can’t achieve on their own.”

“We also manage forex exposure, shipping consolidation, and import duties in a way that stabilises pricing for our partners.”

Valuable pricing data gives local businesses an edge

Local distributors can also provide valuable data to businesses to improve their competitiveness against international players.

Improweb general manager Mariam Wadiwala explained that Esquire’s Virtual Reseller Network (VRN) has helped empower South African resellers with instant access to a wide range of products.

The VRN platform includes stock availability, updated pricing, and product details for resellers’ e-commerce platforms, supporting accuracy that international marketplaces cannot maintain locally.

“There’s no doubt that platforms like Temu and AliExpress have made consumers more price-sensitive, and businesses are more aware of direct import opportunities,” said Wadiwala.

“However, while international e-commerce has introduced new competition, it hasn’t replaced the need for local distributors.”

“Through the datafeed integrations, our resellers always have access to real-time competitive pricing, helping them stay agile in the market,” Esquire said.

“Furthermore, with the drop-shipping feature via our website, we enable resellers to sell thousands of products without ever needing to hold stock.”

This feature reduces capital outlay and operational overheads, which is particularly beneficial for small businesses looking to expand online.

Distributors also understand the complexities of import regulations nd shipping costs, absorbing these risks to provide consistent pricing and compliance assurance to local businesses.

Considering these contributions, Cassim believes that distributors like Esquire were not just staying relevant; they were critical to the success of local resellers in a digital-first economy.