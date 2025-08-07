Dark clouds gather over the tech industry in South Africa

Technology distributor Esquire says South Africans should brace for significant price increases over the next few months as the impact of U.S. tariff increases filters through.

Esquire Technologies chief executive officer Mahomed Cassim said that many companies, them included, saw this coming and stocked up as much as they could. However, prices will increase as they restock.

The tariffs, which will take effect today, will directly affect sectors such as automobile manufacturing and agriculture while exempting critical minerals, copper, and pharmaceuticals.

Amid South Africa’s international relations and trade departments floundering to secure a more favourable deal from the U.S., Taiwan has threatened to limit chip exports.

Taiwan said it was considering restricting semiconductor exports to South Africa in retaliation for downgrading its de facto embassies from “liaison” to “commercial” offices and displacing its Pretoria mission.

On 21 July 2025, the international relations department enacted the name change and derecognition of Taiwan’s Pretoria office through a notice placed in the Government Gazette, which was backdated to 31 March 2025.

Until now, South Africa walked the careful line most nations do, as neither China nor Taiwan will establish diplomatic relations with countries that recognise the other as the official Chinese representative.

In line with a 1971 UN resolution, most countries recognise the People’s Republic of China as the official representative, while maintaining relations with Taiwan.

Estimates place Taiwan’s market share in semiconductor manufacturing between 50% and 70%. That goes to 90% when considering the world’s most advanced chips.

“This is a trying moment for South Africa. The 30% tariff is not just about agriculture and auto parts — it affects broader confidence, including in the technology sector,” Cassim said.

“South African technology companies hardly export ICT equipment to the U.S., but that doesn’t mean we’re unaffected.”

Cassim explained that South Africa imports most of its tech from the Far East, including laptops, desktops, tablet PCs, and mobile phones.

“The challenge is that many of the core components inside these devices, like processors and chipsets, originate from the U.S., which is now also under pressure from the trade tariffs issues.”

As a result, costs across the ICT value chain are expected to rise, even if South African imports aren’t directly targeted.

“Distributors, retailers, and ultimately consumers will have to absorb these increases. With margins already tight in our industry, there’s not much room to manoeuvre,” said Cassim.

Festive season challenges expected

Mahomed Cassim, Esquire CEO (left) and Asgar Mahomed, Esquire managing director (right)

While some companies anticipated this development and built up stock ahead of time, the real challenge is expected to surface later in the year.

“We stocked up slightly in advance, knowing something like this was coming,” Cassim said.

“But the effect will be felt once we begin replenishing inventory, especially ahead of the festive season, when demand peaks and pricing becomes extremely sensitive.”

Regarding Taiwan, Cassim said that the direct impact is likely limited. “Taiwan isn’t our main chip supplier,” he said.

“But it sets a dangerous precedent. If trade restrictions widen, we could find ourselves exposed, especially in areas like advanced networks and automation systems.”

Cassim warned that telecom infrastructure providers, OEMs, and industrial systems integrators may face difficulties sourcing certain chipsets.

He explained that it was not just about access, but about planning. “Uncertainty disrupts decision-making, and that slows the sector down,” he said.

Cassim said prices on tech hardware, from entry-level laptops to enterprise-grade servers, are expected to climb in the coming months.

He also predicted that cloud and infrastructure projects may face delays as businesses tighten capital spending, while supply diversification will likely accelerate, as distributors look beyond China and Taiwan.

Local assembly and manufacturing may gain traction, provided the government offers the right support and policy certainty.

“Our ICT sector is incredibly resilient,” Cassim said. “But resilience alone isn’t a strategy. We need long-term plans that reduce dependence on single-source imports and strengthen local capabilities.”

He warned that as South Africa continued to drive digital transformation across sectors like education, healthcare, and public services, the rising cost of ICT hardware poses a real threat to progress.

Worst possible time

“This couldn’t have come at a worse time,” said Cassim.

“We’re making real strides in connectivity and smart services. But now, government tenders could be delayed, school and municipal tech projects may be shelved, and smaller businesses might simply opt out of upgrades altogether.”

Cassim believes the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment will be hardest hit. “SMEs don’t have the negotiating power or procurement scale to absorb 10% or 15% cost increases,” he said.

“They’re vital to digital inclusion—and when they suffer, the economy feels it.”

He said that although the direct effects of the US tariffs may fall on traditional sectors like mining and manufacturing, the knock-on effects for South Africa’s ICT industry are very real, and growing.

Combined with geopolitical uncertainty and a weakened rand, the sector could face one of its toughest years since 2008, he warned.

“This is a wake-up call,” Cassim said. “We need to build stronger local ecosystems, deepen our technical skills base, and start thinking seriously about how we source our technology. The next few months will be critical.”

Pinnacle and Mustek declined to comment on the potential impact of U.S. tariffs and tensions with Taiwan. A Mustek spokesperson explained it was too early for them to provide substantial comment.

“From our understanding from our sources the matter of chip restrictions is currently being considered, with no firm decisions have being made as yet,” Mustek said.

“We have not received any communication from our vendors, so currently the impact is purely speculative.”