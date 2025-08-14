HP and Canon beat Konica Minolta in the South African printer market

HP and Canon remain South Africa’s most popular printer brands, maintaining strong positions in both the consumer and business markets.

This is according to recent survey data from Analytico, which conducted two in-depth studies to gauge brand preferences across different user segments.

The Analytico Consumer Technology survey received over 2,600 responses from tech enthusiasts, while the Business Technology survey received responses from 1,057 ICT decision-makers in various companies.

The Business Technology survey results only included responses from people who were involved in selecting ICT products and services for their company.

By focusing on individuals who either purchase or influence the acquisition of ICT hardware, these surveys offer a reliable picture of real-world preferences.

These surveys asked respondents to choose their preferred printer brands in both the consumer and business spaces.

While the shift toward paperless solutions is well underway, printers remain essential tools in both homes and offices.

Digital platforms may dominate communication and file management, but physical documents are still required in many areas for legal compliance, record-keeping, or simply the convenience of having a tangible copy.

From contracts, invoices, and reports to school assignments, photos, and marketing materials, printers continue to play a role that technology alone has not fully replaced.

Modern printers have also evolved significantly with features like wireless printing, cloud-based document access, mobile integration, and high-yield ink and toner systems.

Printing has become more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly.

Multifunction devices which combine printing, scanning, copying, and sometimes faxing have further increased their utility, particularly in environments where space and budget efficiency matter.

These features make modern printers assets in any setting, from the small home office to the largest corporate.

Home printers

For home users, printers remain a go-to tool for everyday needs. Printing homework, forms, personal correspondence, and even photos is faster and more convenient when done from home.

This eliminates the need to visit copy shops and allows for immediate access to important documents.

In South Africa, HP leads the home printer market with 30% of consumer votes, closely followed by Canon at 27%.

Epson, Samsung, and Brother also hold notable shares, offering a wide variety of choices for the home office.

Business printers

In the business world, printers are indispensable for maintaining operational efficiency and productivity.

Businesses rely on printers to produce invoices, contracts, reports, and marketing materials, ensuring smooth communication and record-keeping.

The business printer survey results paint a similar picture to home printers, with HP taking 29% of the vote, followed closely by Canon at 22%.

Brother, Konica Minolta, and Epson expand the list of popular brands for printers in a business environment.