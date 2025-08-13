1TB portable drive price pain in South Africa

The average price of a 1TB portable drive has increased significantly in the past two years, from around R875 in 2023 to over R1,200 in 2025.

This could be due to a number of factors, including people not requiring as much physical storage and higher demand for higher-capacity portable drives due to better capacity-to-cost ratios.

Wootware and Dreamware Tech previously told MyBroadband that they saw higher demand for larger drives. They added that implementing price cuts is challenging with low demand for 1TB storage models.

“With storage demands forever increasing, we’ve found the bigger capacity drives to be more popular,” said Wootware.

“More specifically, we have found the 10TB to 14TB external drives to be the most popular.”

The retailer added that it doesn’t see much demand for smaller 1TB external drives, which could be due to solid-state drives (SSDs) getting closer to the same price points as external hard disk drives.

Dreamware Tech director Brent Raftopoulos said 1TB portable drives aren’t as popular as larger-capacity portable drives due to their capacity-to-cost ratio.

“Most 1TB drives don’t offer as much value to the end user as a 2TB or higher when you calculate how much each MB costs on the unit,” he said.

“I’d say the 1TB (while still having some demand) is our lowest-demand portable drive.”

Wootware founder Rory Magee also told MyBroadband that the lack of price drops could be due to demand for physical storage declining altogether.

“It could be a variety of factors, such as faster Internet connections leading to people using streaming services and needing less local storage,” said Magee.

Another possible contributing factor is that portable hard drive manufacturers frequently improve transfer rates and use more advanced USB connections, which likely impacts pricing.

According to Raftopoulos, the minimum price of portable drives will reach a limit, the limit being the lowest possible price to remain profitable to the manufacturer and their distribution channels.

MyBroadband compared the average price of a 1TB portable hard drive in 2025 to previous years using historical data from 2012 onwards.

The average price of a 1TB portable hard drive disk in 2025 has risen to over R1,200, significantly higher than in previous analyses of this type.

In our previous analysis, done in January 2023, the average price of a 1TB portable hard drive was around R875. From 2012 to 2022, the average price fluctuated between R789 and R957.

The chart below tracks the average price of a 1TB portable hard drive disk in South Africa from 2012 to 2025. Price data for 2024 was unavailable.

Most reliable hard drives in 2024

Outside the realm of consumer drives, BackBlaze has conducted years-long testing of hard disk drives, and its data revealed that Western Digital’s high-capacity drives were generally the most dependable in 2024.

For more than a decade, BackBlaze has been analysing the performance of hundreds of thousands of boot and data hard disk drives (HDDs).

As of the fourth quarter of 2024, it had 4,060 boot drives and 301,120 data drives under its management.

However, the firm removed 487 drives that didn’t meet its testing criteria. Therefore, it tested the reliability of 300,633 HDDs throughout 2024.

In its reliability testing in 2024’s fourth quarter, only five HDD models recorded zero failures:

HGST 4TB HMS5C4040ALE640

Seagate 8TB ST8000NM000A

Seagate 14TB ST14000NM000J

Seagate 16TB ST16000NM002J

Seagate 24TB ST24000NM002H

However, the firm said all of the zero-failure drives were tested in relatively small numbers and over a relatively short period. It also noted that Seagate’s 24TB drives were only introduced in December 2024.

“The 1,200 drives filled one Backblaze Vault with no failed drives through the end of Q4,” BackBlaze said.

“The 24TB Seagate drives join the 20TB Toshiba and 22TB WDC drive models in the 20-plus TB capacity club as we continue to dramatically increase storage capacity while optimising existing storage server space.”

It added that 4TB drives are on the way out, with BlackBlaze describing them as “nearly extinct”.

The five HDDs with the best lifetime AFRs included two HGST models and three Western Digital drives. Western Digital’s 16TB WUH721816ALE6L4 model drive scored best overall with a lifetime failure rate of 0.34%.

The HGST 4TB HMS5C4040BLE640 closely followed it with a 0.39% lifetime AFR, the Western Digital 14TB WUH721414ALE6L4 HDD with 0.45%, and the HGST 4TB HMS5C4040BLE640 with 0.39%.

The table below summarises the most reliable hard drives revealed by BackBlaze’s testing, based on lifetime AFR, up until the end of 2024.