Electronics producers are being ripped off in South Africa

Electronics producers are unknowingly paying double what they should to comply with South Africa’s Extended Producer Responsibility framework, according to Advanced Technology Software director Allan Werth.

Werth said the framework is meant to drive sustainability, but many electronics producers unknowingly overpay millions every year to middleman Producer Responsibility Organisations (PROs).

For example, a small to medium-sized producer placing 676 tons of product on the market in 2025 would typically face an annual Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) fee of around R2,028,000.

According to the EPR Waste Association of South Africa (eWASA), extended producer responsibility is a waste management strategy that makes businesses responsible for what happens to their products after people use them.

eWASA, a PRO, said the goal of the regulations is to reduce waste and pollution at a national scale. They apply to six industries: paper and packaging, electronics, batteries, pesticides, lubricant oils, and lighting.

Under these laws, producers must facilitate environmentally friendly disposal, such as recycling or refurbishing, of their products at the post-consumer stage.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) published the EPR Regulations for the electrical and electronic equipment, lighting, and the paper and packaging sectors on 5 November 2020.

The regulations came into force on 5 May 2021. In March 2023, the legislation was extended to include portable batteries, lubricant oils, and pesticides.

“These Regulations have significant ramifications for all producers, brand owners, importers, distributors, and retailers within these sectors,” eWASA said.

Under the regulations, producers must submit extensive reports to the DFFE, including annual performance audit reports, which are due in March each year.

Producers must also submit an annual external performance audit report and South African Waste Information System (SAWIC) reports.

The latter must state how much material a business placed on the market (by weight), how much of that waste was collected, how much was exported, and how much was landfilled.

The SAWIC report must also include the amount of waste diverted away from landfills by being recycled, reused, recovered, or refurbished and the number of jobs created through such activities.

Cutting EPR compliance costs in South Africa

Werth said that they have developed a system called E-WasteLink that cuts producers’ compliance costs by up to 50% by adopting producer-owned EPR plans.

According to Werth, the savings are achieved through a transparent, traceable fee structure that eliminates hidden PRO markups while aligning with fee strategies tailored to South African market conditions.

“With minimal data inputs — your product-on-market weight and expected take‑back volumes — E‑WasteLink generates a fully compliant, custom EPR proposal that optimises your recycling footprint and maximises cost efficiency,” Werth said.

Werth said they commissioned a legal opinion, which found that producer‑owned EPR schemes structured through E‑WasteLink fully satisfy Regulations 6 through 8 of the EPR Regulations.

Werth said they leveraged the DFFE’s 2024 Guideline and Toolkit for Determination of EPR Fees to develop E‑WasteLink’s per‑kilogram fee model.

In addition to ensuring proportionality and traceability, he said it integrates third‑party auditing via the DARE platform for reporting and accountability.

He explained that after generating an EPR plan for a producer, they must submit it to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) for approval. This ensures alignment with regulatory requirements.