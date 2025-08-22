Dell rules the business laptop market in South Africa

Dell has emerged as the most trusted laptop brand for South African businesses, according to Analytico’s latest Business Technology Survey.

Conducted in August 2025 and completed by 1,057 respondents, the survey only considered responses from individuals directly involved in selecting ICT products and services for their companies.

This makes the results a credible reflection of actual decision-making trends in the business sector.

In today’s corporate environment, a laptop is far more than just a work tool, it is the backbone of productivity for most office workers.

From managing email and collaborating on cloud platforms to running industry-specific software, employees rely heavily on their devices every day.

As remote and hybrid work models remain common, the importance of choosing a laptop that is reliable, durable, and capable of handling demanding workloads has only grown.

For companies, selecting the right laptop brand is not a simple decision.

Businesses must weigh factors such as performance specifications, battery life, portability, and after-sales service, all while keeping costs within budget.

A poorly chosen device can lead to frequent downtime, maintenance issues, and lost productivity, costs that quickly outweigh any initial savings.

Conversely, a well-chosen brand and model can boost employee efficiency, reduce IT support burdens, and offer a better return on investment over the device’s lifecycle.

In the recent Analytico survey, ICT decision makers were asked which laptop brand they trusted the most for their company.

Dell took the top spot with nearly 30% of the total votes, thanks to its various business-oriented models and reputation for reliability.

The closest competitor was HP, which received 21% votes, followed by Lenovo at 16%. Apple, known for its excellent build quality and products that ‘just work’, achieved fourth place with 14% of the vote.

The graph below shows the most trusted business laptop brands in South Africa.