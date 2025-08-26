Pinnacle trumps Mustek as most trusted ICT distributor in South Africa

Pinnacle has been crowned the most trusted ICT distributor for businesses in South Africa, based on the results from Analytico’s latest Business Technology Survey.

Conducted in August 2025 and completed by 1,057 respondents, the survey only considered responses from individuals directly involved in selecting ICT products and services for their companies.

Respondents were asked which ICT distributor they trust the most for their company. While it was a close race, Pinnacle ultimately came out ahead of Mustek.

ICT distributors are an essential part of the technology landscape, connecting hardware and software manufacturers with resellers and retailers in South Africa.

They play a vital role in ensuring local resellers and retailers have quick and easy access to stock from various brands, without needing to maintain a relationship with each manufacturer.

This has many benefits for the consumer, making technology readily available through multiple sellers. Distributors also offer support and after-sales service to resellers, helping them better serve consumers.

Pinnacle received 21% of the vote, earning it the top spot. Mustek followed closely in second place with 19%, while Rectron took third place with 15%.

Pinnacle has improved its position from third at the start of 2024, when Mustek and Rectron topped the list.

It prides itself on offering a rich array of top-tier products, including brands like Lenovo, Dell, Intel, HP, Microsoft and Huawei.

Pinnacle has six warehouses in South Africa and one in Namibia, which means that resellers in South Africa can always get their products nearby.

Mustek, founded in 1987, is currently undergoing a takeover from Novus, which is awaiting investigation from the Takeover Regulation Panel. This, and its poor financial performance, may explain why it lost the top spot.

Rectron, on the other hand, received significantly reduced support in a survey at the start of 2025 but has improved slightly back to 15%.

The following chart shows the most trusted ICT distributors for South African businesses.