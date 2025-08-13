Minister Ronald Lamola puts South Africa’s tech industry at risk

Foreign affairs minister Ronald Lamola is placing South Africa’s technology industry and advanced manufacturing sectors at risk to advance the ANC’s party political interests.

This is according to Ryan Smith, the DA’s new spokesperson on International Relations and Cooperation, who answered questions on BizNews about Taiwan threatening to sanction South Africa.

Taiwan said it was considering restricting semiconductor exports to South Africa in retaliation for downgrading its de facto embassies from “liaison” to “commercial” offices and displacing its Pretoria mission.

On 21 July 2025, the international relations department enacted the name change and derecognition of Taiwan’s Pretoria office through a notice placed in the Government Gazette, which was backdated to 31 March 2025.

Until now, South Africa has walked the careful line most nations do, as neither China nor Taiwan will establish diplomatic relations with countries that recognise the other as the official Chinese representative.

In line with a 1971 UN resolution, most countries recognise the People’s Republic of China as the official representative, while maintaining relations with Taiwan.

Estimates place Taiwan’s market share in semiconductor manufacturing between 50% and 70%. That goes to 90% when considering the world’s most advanced chips.

“Access to semiconductor chips is crucial for industry. South Africa is an emerging market. We need to be stimulating industry,” Smith said.

“We need to be growing the manufacturing sector so that we can absorb the type of human capital that our labour market has.”

Smith warned that if the South African government cut off the ability for companies to manufacture, it would have far-reaching consequences.

“Automobile manufacture is the best example. The head of BMW said you can’t even manufacture the mechanism to move your seat back and forward without a semiconductor chip,” he said.

“That gives you an idea of just how vital these are in the modern computing systems in automobiles alone.”

That excludes all of the other sectors of the economy that rely on technology and modern electronic devices.

Smith said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) decision to downgrade Taiwan’s liaison offices was “ridiculous” when considering the impact on South African manufacturing.

“If we want to stimulate manufacturing, and black manufacturing in particular, as the ANC says, we need access to technology like semiconductors — and Taiwan makes the best in the world,” he said.

“Why would we isolate that opportunity and isolate those trade links? We need to trade with everyone. South Africa needs as much trade as we can get.”

Smith said this is why South Africa has always been nonpartisan and had a non-aligned approach to trade. The ANC must just implement it.

Party politics infiltrates foreign policy

Ryan Smith, DA spokesperson on International Relations and Cooperation

“The reason that Ronald Lemola has given for the downgrade of the Taiwanese mission in Pretoria is that it was to recognise the One China Policy, which is completely disingenuous,” Smith said.

“We recognised the One China Policy in 1998 and until early this year have had very good trade relations with both countries.”

Smith said that the broader issue is that South Africa is officially non-aligned and has been a member of the non-aligned movement for decades.

“As an emerging economy, we must be non-aligned when we approach trade. We don’t have the luxury to pick winners and losers when it comes to our trading partners,” he said.

“What we’ve seen is that the ANC’s party political interests have now infiltrated our foreign policy, and they are not in the interests of South Africa. They don’t align with our national interests at all.”

Smith said there was no reason why Taiwan’s foreign missions should have been downgraded, as trade with Taiwan doesn’t come at the expense of trade with China, or vice versa.

“We had recognised the One China Policy and have a very good trade relationship with China. All other democratic nations that have recognised the One China Policy have not isolated trade with Taiwan as a result,” he said.

Smith said that unemployment and inequality were the biggest problems facing South Africa, and the country needed to align its foreign policy and economic diplomacy to address those issues.

“It makes very little sense from a trade perspective why the Department of International Relations and Cooperation takes the foreign policy positions that it does,” he said.

“That’s certainly why the DA has been so critical of what Ronald Lamora has done.”