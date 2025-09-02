Say goodbye to electrical plugs as you know them in South Africa

South Africa is undergoing a decades-long transition to a new electrical plug and socket standard, which will culminate in the old triangular three-prong plug top no longer being supported.

In its place, the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) has adopted a hexagonal three-pin plug and socket design compatible with Europlug, which is often seen on cellphone chargers and other ungrounded electronics.

Officially called SANS 164–2 in South Africa, the standard is known internationally as the Type N outlet and plug. In South Africa, it is often called “ZA Plug” or simply “the new plug”.

South Africa’s supply voltage and frequency will remain 220–230V at 50Hz, allowing for a gradual migration to the new standard.

Type N or SANS 164–2 sockets have been part of South Africa’s wiring code since 2016, when amendments required every new electrical outlet to include at least one ZA Plug socket.

These updates went into effect in 2018, allowing outlets to include the old socket design alongside the new one.

In 2020, the wiring code was amended again to make the ZA Plug configuration mandatory in new buildings, irrespective of the building’s purpose.

Despite these requirements, the new design has taken a long time to gain traction, which the SABS has previously said it is content with. It has no desire to rush people into incurring high costs to adopt the standard.

“We’re all excited for SANS 164–2 because it’s safer and will probably be cheaper when the manufacturers are all in line with the new standard,” an SABS electrotechnical standards manager told MyBroadband in 2014.

However, they said the process of phasing out the old plugs will be gradual and could take 20, 30, or even 50 years.

MyBroadband contacted the SABS to find out if there have been any recent changes involving SANS 164–2, and a spokesperson said the Standards Development team reported no new developments.

There remains no requirement for households or businesses with older electrical infrastructure to replace their existing sockets.

The global standard Europe abandoned

South Africa’s transition to the ZA Plug can be traced back to the mid-1980s when the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) introduced IEC 60906–1, originally labelled IEC–906–1.

The goal was to unify plugs and sockets for 220–250V systems worldwide. Hopes were high that this “international plugs and socket system” would be adopted globally.

Unfortunately, European countries ultimately abandoned it. Brazil and South Africa were the only nations that adopted it. However, even Brazil diverged in practice by supplying 127V and 220V through the same socket.

By the time it was clear that Europe would not follow the IEC proposal, South Africa had already made substantial progress on adopting the standard.

Local authorities also believed they could expand the standard’s influence into other African nations through the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Although the new standard was formally approved as SANS 164–2 in 2006, the wiring code did not mention it until six years later. It became semi-mandatory for new buildings in 2018 and fully mandatory in 2020.

Despite being left in the lurch by the international community, South Africa gains several advantages from adopting the new standard.

First and foremost, the new plug standard is more compact, allowing more sockets to fit on a single wall plate and reducing the need for stacked multiplugs.

This makes them safer, especially given the proliferation of substandard multiplugs in South Africa.

Another safety benefit is the thinner pins, making it difficult for children to stick their fingers in open sockets. Despite the thinner pins, the plugs remain rated up to 16A.

Additionally, the more streamlined ZA Plug is expected to become cheaper to produce over time than the older Type M plug commonly in use.

Devices using two-pin Europlugs — common for mobile device chargers — also now fit directly into the ZA socket without requiring an adapter.

Encouraging adoption

The SABS previously told MyBroadband that although it has no enforcement power, it works with partners to encourage widespread adoption of SANS 164–2.

The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) holds enforcement authority and can amend regulations to align with the new wiring code.

For now, the SABS said older plug designs will remain in use, particularly for appliances like fridges, microwaves, ovens, and kettles.

Meanwhile, newer products, including hairdryers, certain power tools, and other electronics, are increasingly outfitted with the ZA Plug.

Regulators are currently content with allowing the market to adopt the new plug and socket configurations at its own pace.

However, that does not mean standing idly by. The SABS technical committee actively engages with manufacturers and suppliers to ensure broader compliance with the new standard.