Good news from one of the oldest computer companies in South Africa

Mustek has published its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2025, reporting a significant decline in revenue, but a recovery in net profit.

Revenue declined 14.9% from R8.4 billion to R7.2 billion during the year. However, lower expenses saw the company’s net profit rebound to R39.7 million, up from R21.4 million last year.

This also represents a significant turnaround from the first half of the year, when Mustek reported a 75% decline in net profit.

Mustek’s results showed that the increase in profit was primarily due to a reduction in finance costs. It also did not have any impairments or losses from investments in the 2025 financial year.

“Finance costs has been a focus area for the past two financial years and remains a focus area for the next financial year,” Mustek said.

“There has been a notable 32.7% decrease in net finance costs, now at R138.5 million compared to R205.7 million for 2024, reflecting significant financial discipline.”

Mustek said although it received some relief from rand and US dollar interest rate cuts from the second quarter of the year, the reduction in net finance costs was mainly driven by reduced working capital.

In addition to reducing finance costs, Mustek cut its capital expenditure from almost R43.1 million last year to R7.9 million — an 81.6% reduction.

Mustek’s headcount also reduced from 1,335 employees to 1,112. However, its employee costs increased from R476 million to R479 million.

“Mustek’s 2025 financial year unfolded in a context of considerable complexity and pressure. On one hand, global demand for digital technologies remained strong,” the company stated.

“On the other, South Africa continued to grapple with economic stagnation, high unemployment, structural shifts in government, uncertainty on global tariffs and persistent infrastructure failures.”

Mustek said this duality shaped its approach to managing risk, identifying opportunities and delivering resilient performance.

Improvement in cash generation

Mustek’s cash generated from operations

“The main driver for the improvement was the group’s continued focus on its strategic priorities, delivering a significant improvement in working capital, net finance costs and cash generated from operations,” it stated.

“These efforts have strengthened the statement of financial position and enhanced financial resilience.”

Mustek reported that the cash generated from operations skyrocketed in 2025 after several years of persistent declines.

The company had struggled to move stock after over-investing in backup power and alternative energy products. When the severity of load-shedding significantly improved, demand for these products plummeted.

Regarding its decline in revenue, Mustek Group said its distribution segment, comprising Mustek and Rectron, was affected by several factors.

These included economic conditions, reduced consumer demand, public sector bottlenecks, and ongoing slow demand for green energy products.

Mustek said it also took a selective approach to pursuing deals consistent with the company’s risk and profitability criteria.

Its improvement in gross profit margin was due to a more favourable product mix, and improved margins and contributions from its IT training company, Mecer Inter-Ed.

The company said it was able to contain operating costs thanks to improved budget management, cost reduction efforts, and stricter discretionary spending, despite inflation affecting prices in various categories.

Mustek declared a cash dividend of 13.75 cents per ordinary share for the year, payable on 13 October 2025.