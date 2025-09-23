Ticking time bomb two South African tech companies are banking on

Computer hardware distributor and IT services company Mustek says that the end of support for Windows 10 and the transition to Windows 11 remain significant drivers of demand for its products.

At the same time, IT equipment rental and refurbishment company Qrent says the 14 October 2025 deadline for Windows 10’s end-of-life is a ticking time bomb for business process outsourcing (BPO) call centres.

After that date, Windows 10 will stop receiving technical support, software updates, and security fixes. As new threats emerge online, computers still running Windows 10 will become increasingly vulnerable.

While Microsoft recommends that people and organisations upgrade to Windows 11, for many, that is easier said than done.

That is because of a specific hardware requirement for Windows 11 that has been controversial since Microsoft launched the operating system nearly four years ago.

While Windows 11 does not need a much faster processor, it requires Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0) support, a hardware-based security technology typically embedded in processors and motherboards.

While there are workarounds that will allow Windows 11 to install and run on hardware without TPM 2.0 support, it is risky for organisations.

Not only are there potential security risks, Microsoft could also close these loopholes in future, locking employees out of their computers and disrupting productivity.

As a result of this change, Mustek is expecting sustained demand for new end-user computer hardware, particularly in commercial sectors, which it hopes will help propel its turnaround trajectory.

The company has faced several years of revenue and profit contraction due to South Africa’s stagnated economy, a post-Covid IT slump, and overinvesting in backup and alternative energy products.

Between 2021 and 2023, South Africa experienced a boom in demand for solar panels, batteries, portable power stations, and generators as the country faced the worst levels of load-shedding it’s ever had.

However, load-shedding improved substantially since the end of March 2023, with Eskom only rarely requiring power cuts to prevent a total grid collapse.

In its results for the financial year ended 30 June 2025, Mustek reported a significant turnaround as cash generated from operations skyrocketed from R61 million to R687 million.

Although revenue declined 14.9% from R8.4 billion to R7.2 billion during the year, lower expenses saw the company’s net profit rebound to R39.7 million, up from R21.4 million last year.

“The main driver for the improvement was the group’s continued focus on its strategic priorities, delivering a significant improvement in working capital, net finance costs and cash generated from operations,” said Mustek.

“These efforts have strengthened the statement of financial position and enhanced financial resilience.”

Long upgrade cycle

Hein Engelbrecht, Mustek Group CEO

While the Windows 10 end-of-support deadline is on 14 October, Mustek said it anticipates this upgrade cycle to be longer than previous operating system transitions, extending into 2026.

“Devices procured during the Covid period will also require replacement,” Mustek said.



“Adoption of AI PCs is highest among premium consumer segments, while non-education commercial organisations are integrating these devices as part of the shift to Windows 11.”

Sanjay Govender, Qrent’s head of GBS/BPO solutions, said that migrating hundreds of PCs is a slow process. One industry guide calculates that a Windows 11 rollout could easily take up to 14 months.

Businesses and consumers have the option to join Microsoft’s extended security updates (ESU) programme for Windows 10.

Home users can get up to a year of ESU support, while business users can buy up to three years of security updates. The ESU programmes do not include new features — they are strictly for security updates.

Asked to quantify the demand they are currently seeing due to Windows 10’s imminent end-of-support, Mustek Group CEO Hein Engelbrecht said it is muted relative to their initial expectations.

“But, some substantial quotes have gone out,” Engelbrecht said.

He also said they are working on some significant proposals and delivering on one. “Unfortunately, I can’t disclose the detail,” said Engelbrecht.