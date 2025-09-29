Truth about electronics producers being ripped off in South Africa

The EPR Waste Association of South Africa (Ewasa) says recent claims by a software firm that electronics producers are paying double for their waste disposal compliance than they should are misleading.

This comes after Advanced Technology Software director Allan Werth said that their E-WasteLink system could reduce companies’ Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework compliance costs by 50%.

Ewasa explains that extended producer responsibility is a waste management strategy that makes businesses responsible for what happens to their products after people use them.

It said the goal of the regulations is to reduce waste and pollution at a national scale. They apply to six industries: paper and packaging, electronics, batteries, pesticides, lubricant oils, and lighting.

Under these laws, producers must facilitate environmentally friendly disposal, such as recycling or refurbishing, of their products at the post-consumer stage.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) published the EPR Regulations for the electrical and electronic equipment, lighting, and the paper and packaging sectors on 5 November 2020.

The regulations came into force on 5 May 2021. In March 2023, the legislation was extended to include portable batteries, lubricant oils, and pesticides.

“These Regulations have significant ramifications for all producers, brand owners, importers, distributors, and retailers within these sectors,” Ewasa said.

Under the regulations, producers must submit extensive reports to the DFFE, including annual performance audit reports, which are due in March each year.

Producers must also submit an annual external performance audit report and South African Waste Information System (SAWIC) reports.

The latter must state how much material a business placed on the market (by weight), how much of that waste was collected, how much was exported, and how much was landfilled.

The SAWIC report must also include the amount of waste diverted away from landfills by being recycled, reused, recovered, or refurbished and the number of jobs created through such activities.

Compliance shortcut warning

Allan Werth, director of Advanced Technology Software

Werth said the framework is meant to drive sustainability, but many electronics producers unknowingly overpay millions every year to middleman Producer Responsibility Organisations (PROs), like Ewasa.

He said a small to medium-sized producer placing 676 tons of product on the market in 2025 would typically face an annual EPR fee of around R2,028,000.

However, Ewasa disputed the accuracy of this figure, saying it was higher than the amounts generally charged by PROs. It also cautioned that E-Wastelink does not handle all areas of EPR compliance.

“While the E-WasteLink app and digital tools could play a supportive role, they alone are insufficient to ensure full compliance with the EPR Regulations,” Ewasa said.

“Many PROs already leverage technology, yet the article overlooks the broader compliance landscape, which includes mandatory national operational contracts and rigorous independent auditing requirements.”

Ewasa explained that the regulations outline the financial framework required for EPR schemes to operate effectively and transparently.

“PROs, in collaboration with their members, must determine and proportionally apply EPR fees based on the volume and type of products placed on the market,” explained Ewasa.

“These fees, calculated on a nett cost recovery basis, must consider factors such as product weight, recyclability, market demand for recycled materials, and associated waste management costs.”

The proposed fees must be submitted to the Minister for approval and made publicly available online.

Additionally, PROs are required to submit annual financial plans and budgets detailing revenue projections, fee calculations, and allocation methodologies.

“Administrative costs are strictly capped — starting at 20% of revenue in the first year and decreasing to 12% by the third year — with annual reviews and updates published in the Government Gazette,” it said.

“This financial structure ensures accountability, cost-efficiency, and alignment with national waste management goals.”

Ewasa said Advanced Technology Software’s figures could give a distorted view of potential cost savings under its alternative model, suggesting it is more economical than it may be in real-world applications.

“We urge producers to consult their existing PROs directly to confirm the accuracy of these claims and to access the most current fee estimates before making any decisions based on this illustration,” it said.

“We welcome innovation and healthy competition that enhance performance, provided they align with the established EPR framework and do not introduce compliance risks for producers.”

Extended Producer Responsibility obligations

Ewasa explained that under the EPR Regulations, producers identified by the Minister must establish or participate in a comprehensive EPR scheme that spans the entire product value chain.

They can do this independently or through a PRO. They must ensure the scheme’s effective operation, fund it through EPR fees, and maintain transparent financial systems.

This includes biannual internal audits and annual external audits. Producers are also obligated to submit waste data to the South African Waste Information EPR System.

They must also conduct life cycle assessments within three years, and use the findings to improve product sustainability and reduce environmental impact.

“Additionally, they must manage service contracts fairly, track product and waste volumes, and collaborate with municipalities to enhance recycling efforts,” said Ewasa.

“They must also integrate informal waste collectors into the post-consumer value chain.”

Every EPR scheme must meet a set of minimum criteria to operate legally under South Africa’s EPR Regulations. These criteria aim to promote sustainability and support national development goals.

“These include implementing cleaner production practices such as designing products for recyclability and minimising waste,” Ewasa stated.

“Producers must actively reduce product composition, volume, and weight within defined timeframes, and ensure systems for reuse, recycling, recovery, treatment, and disposal are in place.”

Additionally, schemes must report on recycled content standards, use of secondary materials, and recovery rates.

“Crucially, they must also align with broader government priorities by contributing to job creation and inclusive economic growth.”

The regulations also set out detailed requirements for monitoring and reporting by PROs and individual producers who implement their own schemes.

“These entities must submit interim performance reports every six months, detailing unaudited progress against government-mandated targets, financial allocations, and operational outcomes,” said Ewasa.

“Annual external performance audit reports are also required, covering target achievements, financial performance, governance, and job creation.”

The DFFE may conduct verification audits to ensure compliance. Special provisions apply during the first year of implementation, adjusting reporting timelines based on the date of business commencement.

“These measures aim to ensure transparency, accountability, and alignment with national environmental and socio-economic goals,” Ewasa said.