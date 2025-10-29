AMD coming for Nvidia’s crown in South Africa

South African PC hardware retailers have observed significant upswings in the popularity of AMD graphics cards in recent months.

However, Nvidia still holds the crown as the most popular manufacturer of top-end graphics cards. AMD’s increased popularity is primarily seen in the lower-budget segments.

MyBroadband asked various PC hardware retailers which brands’ graphics processing units (GPUs) are the most popular among their customers.

Titan-Ice told MyBroadband that while Nvidia is still the preferred GPU brand among its customers, AMD is gaining in popularity.

Progenix said it has seen a massive upswing in AMD GPU sales in recent months, with AMD graphics card sales accounting for well over 50% of total GPU sales.

“Nvidia continues to control the top end with the RTX 5080 and above, as AMD doesn’t have a competing product,” it told MyBroadband.

“In the lower segments, AMD is providing far better value for money. Even bundling R1,000+ games with the cards isn’t helping Nvidia at the moment, while AMD doesn’t need promo pricing or add-ons to sell.”

Regarding Nvidia’s latest generation of cards, the RTX 50-series, Progenix described RTX 5080 and above sales as being “OK at best”, adding that very few of its products below that are selling.

“As an example, even the RTX 3050 is doing better than the RTX 5050/60,” it said.

Dreamware Tech said its power user customers tend to favour Nvidia over AMD as the former is currently unrivalled in the high-end segment.

It also highlighted that AMD withdrew from the high-performance market with its latest generation of GPUs.

For those interested in mid-range or entry-level GPUs, Dreamware Tech said it has observed approximately equal preference for AMD and Nvidia.

“GPU brand preference largely depends on several factors,” it told MyBroadband.

In the case of mid-range and entry-level GPUs, it said factors like pricing, brand loyalty, and availability significantly influence shoppers’ decision-making processes.

“Certain months see notable sales performance for AMD, while others favour Nvidia, which often leads in sales,” said Dreamware Tech.

“This fluctuation can be attributed to various factors, including pricing strategies, product availability, and value-added offerings.”

It shared the example of Nvidia bundling Arc Raiders with the purchase of an RTX 5070 or higher GPU, incentivising customers to buy their products.

AMD’s RX 9000 series a winner

Although Nvidia still features prominently for Dreamware Tech, even among those looking to buy mid-range and entry-level GPUs, it previously told MyBroadband that the market is shifting.

“For the past few generations, Nvidia has maintained a strong dominance in the GPU market and was the preferred choice for most South African consumers,” it said.

“However, this trend appears to be changing with the launch of the Radeon RX 9000 series.”

It said AMD’s RX 9000 cards offer a competitive edge over the competing RTX 5060 series and have received positive feedback worldwide for their performance.

“There is a prevailing belief that AMD’s lower-end models might still have significant potential, which could disrupt the market dynamics,” Dreamware Tech said.

“It will be interesting to observe how the market evolves for the remainder of the year.”

Tech.co.za also previously told MyBroadband its sales data showed that demand for lower-end graphics cards remained high.

“While newer models always outsell older ones, 2GB graphics cards have consistently ranked among the top five GPUs sold in our store for as long as we can remember,” it said.

AMD launched its RX 9000 series graphics cards in February 2025, promising a leap forward in graphics performance. The new cards feature AMD’s RDNA 4 architecture.

“These GPUs are designed to meet the demands of today’s games, delivering enthusiast-class gaming experiences to gamers everywhere, while ready to support tomorrow’s innovations,” said AMD corporate VP and general manager, David McAfee.

He said implementing advanced AI and raytracing accelerators will fundamentally enhance gaming experiences. Second-generation AI accelerators offer up to eight times INT8 throughput each.

“Offering incredible performance, AI-powered features, and next-gen display support at competitive price points, the Radeon RX 9000 series delivers exceptional value for gamers looking to upgrade their systems,” McAfee said.